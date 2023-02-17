Dion Burroughs

Dion Burroughs will be one of several artists hosted this month at the Bertie County Arts Council.

In their continual quest to present the art of Bertie County and the surrounding region to the public, the Bertie County Arts Council is hosting a gallery reception showcasing their latest exhibition, “The Gift of Color,” on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition celebrates the intersection of Bertie Arts Culture and the community’s rich Black heritage, according to the council.

