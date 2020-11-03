The start of fall sports begins on Wednesday, and with it comes more adjusted guidelines from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association related to COVID-19.
The latest update relates to the number of participants allowed at off-season skill development sessions versus at in-season tryouts and practices.
For off-season skill development, players, coaches and support staff for indoor sports will be limited to 25 persons, and spectators are not allowed.
For outdoor skill development, players, coaches and support staff will be limited to 100 persons, and spectator are not allowed.
Regarding in-season tryouts and practices – which only happen during the designated regular season as established by the adjusted NCHSAA calendar – players, coaches and support staff do not count toward the capacity limits. This means full teams can participate regardless of size. Spectators are not allowed at regular-season tryouts and practices.
The NCHSAA suggests pods and small group work; drills that allow wearing cloth face coverings and social distancing, and limiting intersquad scrimmage time.
For athletic contests, athletes and teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest may remain in the facility provided they wear cloth face coverings and maintain six feet social distancing.
In regards to transportation, cloth face coverings must be worn, transportation vehicles should be cleaned and disinfected regularly; no more than one passenger may be seated per school bus bench seat, with the exception that members of the same household may share a seat; and no more than two students may be seated in a non-bus vehicle unless all students in the vehicle are members of the same household.
As for general COVID-19 protocols, face coverings must be worn by everyone at all times, with the exception of student-athletes actively involved in aerobic activity. State, local or school district guidelines for acceptable cloth face coverings must be strictly followed.
Additional guidelines were also released by the NCHSAA concerning spectators at events.
Outdoor spectators will be limited to 1,000 individuals per facility or 30 percent of the facility’s stated fire capacity, whichever is less.
Spectators must remain seated, and players, coaches, workers, entertainers and support staff do not count toward the capacity limits.
The same guidelines apply to spectators for indoor events; however, spectators are limited to 25 people per facility.
For indoor and outdoor pools, spectator capacity is limited to 50 percent, and athletes, coaches, workers, entertainers and support staff do count toward the capacity limits at pools.
The NCHSAA was holding a series of meetings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with athletic directors across the state, with the purpose of answering any questions and addressing concerns they may have.