Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series that analyzes the size and scope of a construction project that is needed to gain the voters’ approval to support a bond referendum to repair/replace John A. Holmes High School. Next week, the series will discuss taxpayers’s future costs.
Edenton Chowan School board and the county commission are planning for future facilities needs as to whether to build a new high school or renovate John A. Holmes High School.
Long and short of it, student enrollment has been declining for years for various reasons and will continue to dip within the next 10 years, maybe longer according to the study conducted by the McKibben Demographic Research.
Study projects that total district enrollment is forecasted to decrease by 153 students, or -7.5%, between 2018-19 and 2023-24. Total enrollment will decrease by 113 students, or -6.0%, from 2023-24 to 2028-29. The elementary enrollment will slowly decrease over the next 10 years school years.
Total enrollment for grades 9-12 will trend downward from 590 in 2019 to 512 by 2029. Give or take this past school year, high school enrollment was around 558 in grades 9-12 – only two more students than the McKibben forecast.
Question then becomes why build a school that is 67 percent larger than the demographic forecast – roughly a 1,000 students – size relates directly to cost.
According to presentation to the school board by the general contractor MB Kahn, the contractor suggested a 141,246 square foot facility with a construction cost of around $40.8 million. This translates to around $289 per square foot – 30 percent higher than statewide data for high school costs during the past four years at around $224 per square foot, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Caswell County has a larger size population at around 22,000 than Chowan County at around 15,000. Pre-coronavirus, Caswell County Schools recently opened bids on a new 124,000 square foot high school – cost per square foot is around $187 – roughly $98 less than proposed construction costs that are 54 percent higher at around $289 for JAHHS’ project.
When Bertie County received bids for the “new Bertie High School” in April 2012, the cost of the facility was around $17 million for a 142,000 square foot building. This equates to around $138 per square foot and when adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly a cost in today’s dollars of around $170 per square foot.
Next week, the series will resume as bond rates, construction timeframe costs and COVID-19’s effects are analyzed in relation to future school building plans.