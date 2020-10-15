Ashlea's Answer: Autumn Bliss

Despite this year feeling like a whole entire decade, it’s October. I love autumn and the cooler weather. I emerge from my air-conditioned habitat to take stock of things and do projects. You never know what it might be.
Craig has been working on a garage project to help him in his gunsmithing business. It naturally merged with a garage clean out unlike any since we’ve lived here. We know that by the things we’ve found lurking in storage areas. Oops.
Time really flies and then suddenly you haven’t pulled out a box in 9 years. It’s a good time to do it. I’m ready to clear out spaces and find visual calm in a hectic world. Our kids have treated it like an archeology dig. “Was this before I was born?”
It’s also a busy time of harvest. You’ve likely noticed tractors, combines, trucks, and trailers all around the area. This year, soybeans have been in the land around us. The Cartwright family farms this land and they are dear to my heart.
When you have little boys and big tractors, it’s love at first sight. It’s not unusual to hear that one or both of them are heading outside to watch the tractors and then suddenly they are in one! Riding alongside, they have learned many things over the years about farming, growing, and harvesting.
The boys regularly check the crops during the growing season. They stand on the edge of our yard, scanning their eyes knowingly over the plants, and commenting on what they may need. Earlier in the summer I regularly heard, “these beans could use some rain, I think.”
This week, Andrew ran out to watch the combine. He’s doing remote school for just a bit longer, so it was nice to be home when the harvest started. He heard them pull in the field and yelled “YES! It’s picking time!” He ran to the edge of the field to happily wave, and predictably was offered a ride. This time I went along too!
We enjoyed watching the back window as the soybeans poured in. We watched the big header turn and pull up the plants. It sorts it all out of our vision, so many questions were asked.
There are computer screens that tell how full the back is and where you are on the field. It’s fascinating even to me. I hadn’t planned on a combine ride, but what a fun surprise!
Fall is a fun time of the unexpected joys. Surprise discoveries and fun lessons. My boys are still deciding on costume ideas for Halloween, but the upcoming surprises are being discussed! “Spooky Season” as it’s called, isn’t so much about the scare as the unexpected.
They discuss the unknown with a excited anticipation that I often wish I shared. I listen to them excitedly chatted about what may be in the days and weeks ahead and wonder if many adults feel as happy. Their focus was on the fun, not on the worries.
I smiled and thanked God for the gentle reminder to do the same.