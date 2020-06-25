Ashlea's Answer: By Ashlea White Davis Gunner & The Gunsmith

This afternoon, I listen to summer storms roll through the clouds. More rain, not that we need it, but I’m thankful for the provision.
I type these words as a tiny, grey paw bats at my fingers. Sometimes the paw bats at my hair. Sometimes the entire grey fuzzball curls against me closely: this is Gunner.
An unexpected event, yet isn’t 2020 just stocked full of those? With all the bad each month has brought, I give June a little wink of thanks. No, I most definitely did NOT want a surprise feral kitten. We already have a boisterous 90 pound lap dog and an aloof (somewhat evil) 10 year old calico. We have two boys, 12 & 8, that I’m packing for a week at Camp Cale. In the midst of all of that, we found a tiny, 6 week old grey tabby kitten. Oh gee whiz!
The delight in the eyes of my children was precious. The soft kindness of my gunsmith husband as he caught this little one reminded me of why I love him so much.
The vet said this kitten has likely been on his own a bit. He had the usual gamut of fleas, mites, worms, and infection, coupled with being underweight. I could not help noting his toughness, being away from his mother so early and ending up in our bushes from whence he came. Did someone cruelly dump him? Did he dart through wilderness and traffic to end up sitting cozy on my shoulder? We may never know. I’m so glad he’s ok. The boys took turns gently holding him. Milly, our dog, is so excited about her new best friend. We see our older cat, Noel, occasionally. She is really mad and would like to speak to a manager about this insulting event. First, the kids were home and noisy all the time, now THIS thing?
I snuggled with this thing, listening to my husband test fire rifles. The kitten purred right through the noise and I chuckled. “You’ll fit right in with this noisy bunch.” I looked up names on my phone while he snuggled against me. Gunner: Scandinavian for brave warrior. A military person who specializes in firearms. A boys name; a kitten name.
So here at Davis Precision Gunworks, we have an unlikely new mascot. Gunner somehow survived a rough and tumble beginning and then ended up here. While not exactly the lap of luxury, I’d definitely say there are many laps of love to choose from and fingers to bat.
Not everyone is ok with a surprise pet, 3 is our max, so like Bob Barker used to say “Help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.”