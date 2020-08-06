School is starting back on August 17th! Ready or not, here it comes. It’ll be different, but it’s still school, so it’s time for one of my most favorite things ever! SCHOOL SUPPLES!
I absolutely love school supplies. I always have — even in my own days of school. There is something very optimistic in a fresh notebook, even if it was for math class. School is like New Year’s Day in so many ways.
A brand new year, brand new classes, maybe you’re in a class with your best friend (or your big crush) and what is more exciting than that? The school smells fresh, even the middle school, and the desks are clean. You aren’t in trouble yet and nothing bad has happened. It is a time of promise when you can say to yourself, “This is the year I’ll be good in math!” Yes NC, I do believe in Santa Claus!
Anyway, the aisle of school supplies appear suddenly on July 5th in most stores in America. It’s usually a rude reminder that summertime ease is on the retreat and responsibility once again looms in the distance. While that is admittedly heavy, I still felt exhilarated at seeing brand new Trapper Keepers and lunch boxes that didn’t smell funky.
I have a long and well known love of Crayola. I personally think it’s horrible to make kids use any other kind of crayon, really. Rose Art makes me angry. It’s like coloring with a birthday candle. That’s no fun at all. So grab those Crayola crayons on sale. I always donate extra boxes because they really make a big difference.
Since I’m on the subject of Best Supplies Ever, teachers (and choosy moms) absolutely love pre-sharpened Ticonderoga #2 pencils. They have real wood, strong lead, and don’t gum up pencil sharpeners with plasticky paint coatings. They are pricer, but generally worth it in how well they last.
I am a long time fan of folders and notebooks that have plastic covers. It’s never fun to have notebooks tear in backpacks and lockers, so durable supplies save money in the long run.
I know it’s easy to be opinionated about school supplies when we can get what’s needed without too much issue. That’s definitely NOT the case for many kids in an area like this one.
If you are looking for a way to support students, consider helping out a family with multiple kids get what they need. Gift cards are easy! The grade supply requirements are available on the website and Facebook.
Ask a teacher what they’d love to have! Many have Amazon wish lists and it’s such an encouraging thing for them to start the year with what they need. I always think it’s great when churches, businesses, or other organizations do a school supply drive. Keep an eye out for “Stuff the Bus” or “Stuff the Police Car” opportunities.
I think the best thing we can all do is pray for these students, parents, teachers, staff, administrators, bus drivers, and custodians as we all embark on a new and different situation for the fall of 2020. Positive encouragement and happy smiles help as well. Best part: that’s available for free all year!