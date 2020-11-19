Ashlea's Answer: It’s Not Cooper, It’s You

Think back to when you were a kid. Maybe it was just a bit ago.
Maybe it was a really long time ago when the world was black and white. A time when your parents or adult guardians made the rules. Were you the type to break the rules intentionally?
Maybe you were more like me and just got distracted. Oops, I should have been home 10 minutes ago! Today, my smart phone has a bazillion alarms and reminders, but back then, my Garfield watch was analog and it didn’t help me a bit. I didn’t look at it unless I was late.
I say all of this to mention that I often got in trouble for bending and overstepping rules. My parents got mad because they worried about where I was and if I was ok. So I was grounded. My parents shut it down. It was my fault — no doubt. Right? Right?
Now that we’ve established who carried the blame back then, lets talk about Covid numbers and governors in this country.
Without a national plan in place (since 2017) to fight against a pandemic, all we really have is a reactionary result: Governors try to manage numbers to avoid overwhelming hospitals and prevent deaths.
Many states have opened, shut, opened, shut several times. Governor Cooper’s plan has always been to hopefully have just one closing and one re-opening. It may have worked, but it depended on all of us to do our parts. Wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, and staying home as much as we can.
I know all about the reasons you may have against doing those things. Social media is rampant with it. Many of the reasons are legitimate and there are alternatives.
If you are unable to wear a mask in stores, so many now have curb-side delivery! That’s a fantastic change for so many people who needed it before. It benefits the disabled & mothers with young children for sure. Clear face shields are very helpful for the hearing impaired who need to read lips. I didn’t realize how much I do that in loud areas.
Staying 6 feet away is awkward, but doable. Hanging out with big groups just because you want to…well. That’s irresponsible now. I know you’ll have a ton of reasons about mental health and they are legitimate, but as an extrovert that loves friends and being in groups of people, I’m missing it, too.
My mental health has been a struggle in this wild year, but I’m still doing what I’m supposed to do. I want schools to stay open! I want stores, especially small businesses, to stay open! I’d love for everyone to be able to work, shop, and function safely.
This thing WILL end. It may never go away entirely, but pandemics don’t last forever. So we do what we can to lessen the impact felt. We do what we can to shorten the lifespan of the global and national issue.
Other countries are doing this really well, I would think we could do it better. We just aren’t.
I’m here to remind you that if and when it’s all shut down again, look to the ones who refuse to help the cause.
It’s not Cooper, it’s you.