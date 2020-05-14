Ashlea's Answer: Pets Rock!

It looks like we are now in a slow path to reopen and recovery for our economy within COVID-19. This time period has been very stressful and hard for our essential employees and those of us encouraged to stay home, as well.
We’ve lost a lot of what we’ve called normal and the adjustment has been difficult for many. There is one group that has been impacted in a different sort of way though: our pets.
Pets aren’t just pets, at least not in my family. Our animals are family members, best friends, and with school at home now, student of the week.
Our dog, Milly, has been overjoyed with the constant attention. She is of the Golden Retriever persuasion (meaning she’s a mutt, but she looks like a golden). Goldens, including Milly, are well known for being easy going, energetic, and loving. If you have two hands, one should be on her at all times. This new non-schedule of ours allows for that for large portions of our day.
Animals provide an incredible service to us as humans. They can be life saving service dogs, detecting the slightest change in blood sugar for a diabetic. I know a dog that does that named Atlanta and she’s heroic in my opinion. The Hertford Police Department now has a police dog named Diesel! Who’s a good boy?!
There is even more benefit to bringing an animal into your life. Having pets has been shown to lower blood pressure, which I disagree with at times when they drive me crazy, but statistics persist.
They can help us live longer as well! I often joke that Milly is my emotional support animal, but she pretty much is. Hard days are better when I take her for a drive to run on the farm and she begs my Dad for treats. She’s a joy to watch with the kids and we get so many laughs playing with her. She’s a windows down kind of girl and is ready for adventure at a moment’s notice. I’m so thankful to have her in our lives.
I should mention we also have a cat named Noel who is now 10 years old. She’s a beautiful, long-haired calico and is a big supporter of ReOpen NC and please leave the house. She is past tired of interrupted naps and kids everywhere.
I’ve explained the schools are closed, but she thinks they should go anyway. She loves us, but would seriously prefer we let her live in peace, unless she demands something. She’s a funny girl, too, while we practice social distancing with her; you never know if she might snuggle up with one of us to watch TV.
As the state and nation figure out what the rest of the year will look like, let’s remember our confused four-legged family members. If you don’t have one and are interested, check out the animal shelter!