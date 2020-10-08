Ashlea's Answer: Please Vote

“We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” Attributed to Thomas Jefferson.
It was true in his time and it is true now.
In 2016, 55% of our voting age population in the United States actually voted. Internationally, the U.S. placed 26th out of 32 highly developed nations in voter turnout. (PewResearch.org, May 2018) We talk a lot about pledging allegiance to our Republic, but we don’t support it in the voting both. Other countries are showing us up in that regard.
The majority of states within the US have 70-75% of eligible voters. Turnout within each state is no where near that.
Are you planning to vote?
I’ll be voting. This year marks 100 years since women have had the right to vote. Excuse me, white women only. Even in the push to level the playing ground, there was still an opportunity to continue oppression. Isn’t that bizarre?
It still happens today.
A friend of mine has breast cancer. She has insurance, thankfully, because just FOUR of the expected twelve chemotherapy treatments are over $100,000. That’s so horrific to see and it should make us all angry. Another friend in the UK also has cancer. She has no idea how much the top treatments are because she never sees a bill. She is getting wonderful care and I’m so thankful.
I know there’s an argument brewing inside you, but keep reading. My husband is a disabled veteran. He was injured on active duty in 2005. I’m absolutely positive that his treatment total is over a million dollars. I can’t prove it without a lot of effort because we’ve never seen a bill.
Praise the Lord, I’m so thankful. I know you think he earned that by serving others. How do you feel about police officers? What about volunteer fire fighters? EMS? Nurses? Teachers? What about people who maintain the septic systems? The people who keep trash from overwhelming our streets? The people who maintain internet and 911 systems? The people who serve your food? What about you? What about your sibling, your best friend, your children as they grow up, and your parents as they get older?
If Craig had gotten hurt running his own business, as he does now, we likely would’ve lost everything. Many Americans do. Go Fund Me shouldn’t be America’s option for healthcare. We can do better!
All I want you to do is consider it. I got a refill for my asthma medicine prior to getting married. It was $100 for 30 pills. A month after I was married it was $9. What did I do to deserve such a discount other than marry into the military life?
I sat in my car holding the bottle and thinking about the people who struggle to heat their home in the winter, buy groceries, and get 30 pills to keep them out of the hospital. I prayed, humbled by the blessing I received, and wondered how to help others.
I don’t know how you feel after reading this. You might dismiss me as a liberal snowflake.
That’s ok, I’ve been called worse & I love snow. But as you focus on pro life issues, I offer the comments made by a woman I know: “I couldn’t afford the prenatal care. I wish I could have.”
Please Vote.