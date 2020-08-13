Ashlea's Answer: Power of Prayer

This week, a friend sent me a YouTube video of John Maynard. I have no idea who he is, but what he said has hung with me for days.
He talked about how a basketball in his hands is worth the Walmart cost to buy one, but in the hands of LeBron James, it’s worth millions. Footballs and golf clubs in regular hands aren’t worth a ton, but in the hands of Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, they are worth a lot. He went on to say that a few nails in our hands don’t accomplish much, but in the hands of Jesus, they bring salvation!
You should definitely listen to his talk. It has made me think about a lot of things. I’ve been awfully worried about school for my kids, like most parents. Now I think maybe I’m putting it in the wrong hands.
In my hands, I’m overwhelmed. In the hands of teachers, this is doable. They are professionals! Teachers may worry about these decisions, too, as well as reasonable fears. There are so many fears.
I want to take a collective sigh with everyone and put it ALL in the hands of God. That’s not a dismissive thing, it’s just that we don’t know. We cannot possibly predict the rest of this year. I have to place the unknown into the hands of a known God, so he can make so much more of it.
In the hands of God, our perspective changes. It’s not hardship, it’s opportunity. It becomes an adventure of making light in darkness instead of hopelessness.
I ask you to join me in committing to pray for this school year. Pray for our administrators, teachers, staff, bus drivers, custodians, meal providers, and technology people.
Pray for our internet providers and those who maintain the services.
Pray for our incredible students — I’m so proud of them already! In our human hands, we may make a mess. In the hands of God, I think we will see immeasurably more!
“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us,” Ephesians 3:20