Ashlea's Answer: Save the Cheesecake!

There have been so many words spilled on the total mess this year has been. It’s just a strange time. We often have relatively decent years as a collective whole in terms of stress level in this nation. Sure things can be crazy, but it isn’t usually the black cloud like it has seemed to be. It’s even funny how bad it is — if you have a twisted sense of humor like I do.
Our refrigerator died last week. I can’t really cry about it because it was 31 years old! Who has a refrigerator that old? I was 11 years old when my great aunt put the fridge in this kitchen. They don’t make them like they used to, for sure. We figured it would go, we’ve waited for it to for sometime. But it decided to go this year when we have a lot of others things going on. Of course. We have terrific friends that truly rock, I’m so thankful. We’ve had offers of used fridges and all kinds of help moving it. It’s a bit funny that we’ve never purchased our own fridge. In 17+ years of marriage, we’ve lived in rentals, in base housing, my sister’s upstairs, and now our own home. So we’ve now ordered our very own fridge with a working ice maker and everything! It will hopefully be here when you read this!
It’s funny to be SO HAPPY about a refrigerator, I know, but it has reminded me so much about gratitude. This is a month of thankfulness and Thanksgiving, but truth be told, I was a bit grumpy. I’ve been TIRED of Covid worries, of election stress, of a year that just would not seem to let up. I strained my back and my fridge went out the same week, so it forced me to sit back and think for a bit.
Our kids typically like bringing lunches from home. That wasn’t easily worked out with no fridge. So they were thrilled to discover some of their favorite things on the school lunch menu! They’ve come home RAVING about how good the food is here in Perquimans! Huge shout out to the school nutrition team! They’ve knocked it out of the park. Even my pickier eater has been pretty pleased.
Craig is an amazing cook. He had decided to make me my most favorite no crust New York style cheese cake. Then the refrigerator died, which was a flat out cheesecake emergency! To save the cheesecake, we started dividing it up quickly. I informed my parents that they would be part of a cheesecake rescue mission, for which they were naturally overjoyed and stepped up to the cause.
My children suddenly became quite adept at fractions as we figured out how much to eat now or send away. Then my parents got a chunk of cheesecake that was super delicious.
I’ve never imagined eating cheesecake in an emergency to save it, but it was a great way to toast the memory of a 31 year old refrigerator.