By the time you read these words, I’ll be fine, but I’m a bit sad right now.
I knew schools would probably be closed throughout NC, and I said so in March, but the reality of that is a real bummer.
I think a lot about the seniors and how emotional the last year of public school tends to be for them. It is rough not having the proper closure. I’ve thought a lot about these students of all grades, missing out on the fun part of the year with field trips, field day, friends, and beloved teachers.
Oh, teachers! I think so much of you! You have figured out how to best reach your particular students and hit the ground running. I lift a hearty shoutout to the Superintendent, Principals, school nutrition, and so many people behind the scenes. Thank You!
But let me tell you who this love letter is truly for today: parents. I see you! I have seen it said that it takes a village to raise a child and a vineyard to homeschool one. Coffee is my vice.
This isn’t normal homeschool: this is “surprise! We are in a pandemic and here’s some math you haven’t seen since 1989 and 14 apps to learn — Good luck!”
Here at the Davis Satellite Campus, I recently read a fable from India with my second grader and had to answer questions about what we read. I finally took a photo of the question and sent it to his teacher. I went to college for a variety of majors — none of them fables — but I’m no slouch in literature. These questions can be so tricky!
I won’t go much into what is happening with my fifth grader. Mainly because it is confusing. He announces three times a week, Chromebook in hand, headset on, that he’ll be in a Zoom conference. He works on things with his classes, laughs a lot, and sometimes brings our dog into class. It’s fine. Just please don’t make me multiply improper fractions with paper and pencil.
I always thought if I ever homeschooled, it would be filled with trips to the library (closed), the playground (closed), many museums (all closed) and zoos (also closed). I thought I’d be able to join others to work on things together (not allowed). This is NOT regular homeschool: it’s crisis school.
Our home WiFi gets a complete workout from Zoom and everything else involved here these days. Devices are in use often in our home.
Even church is online and we watch it with an app on our TV. I’m so grateful for technology during this time because we would be isolated without it. Outside adventures and books are a wonderful break from screens.
I think we’ll manage — all of us. It won’t be necessarily pretty. Nothing seems certain at the moment except for change, which is constant. The kids will be ok. May it build character and a sense of humor!