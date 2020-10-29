Ahhh! The Spooky Season! The pumpkin spiced holiday of candy and frights! The day of the dead, a full moon ahead, a feeling of (kinda fun) dread!
I can hear Michael Jackson’s Thrilller in the background now, can’t you? The bass-driven thump, the crazy laughing, and the voice of Vincent Price being spooky at the end is the definitive Halloween sound track. That will be played a lot in my car over the weekend.
I don’t like scary movies or being scared at all. This year has been scary enough for me, can I get an AMEN? But here we are, pumpkins on the porches and costumes and candy purchased.
I’m not one that makes costumes usually, but when my children were very young, I did. In fact, Andrew was my father, John White the phone man! They have a very spooky resemblance and I had a ton of fun with it in Hertford.
We absolutely LOVE visiting the Hertford merchants downtown! It’s a super fun thing every year and helps kids learn who works where. I’m looking forward to the fun this year on Friday!
We plan to make spooky treats here and have some fun with funny spooky movies. Nothing too scary, but I think we’ll enjoy Beetlejuice and Labyrinth, both from our childhood days.
I’ve never liked movies that are too scary, but I did get into a brief thing with Hitchcock movies one year. That will change a person! Once you’ve seen The Birds, it’s a bit unnerving to see a bunch in one place.
I don’t care for Stephen King stuff, but The Shining was unreal. It’s a fantastic scary movie!
I do have a known love of British murder mysteries. There’s something really great about the dark crime set amongst a proper accent and a spot of tea. I find it darkly amusing. It’s probably because of Sherlock Holmes.
I know you think this column is about Halloween, but it’s really just a set up for a love letter to all things Sherlock. On Sunday nights, I loved watching Jeremy Brett on PBS Masterpiece Mystery! The night had a spooky, dark-artsy Edward Gorey intro with the widow. I know you remember if you ever saw it.
Daddy wanted me to read Sherlock Holmes, so I dove deeply into it all. I’ve read the entirety of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock work multiple times. It’s my MOST favorite. I loved the Holmes movies with Robert Downey Junior. I was a rabid fan of the BBC Sherlock series with Benedict Cumberlatch. It was so brilliantly done!
Recently, Craig and I watched the Netflix movie Enola Holmes. It’s a fun and creative view of the Holmes brothers’ sister. It’s based on books I haven’t read yet, but hope to soon. I’m really hoping I can pull my children into my British mystery fandom in the months ahead.
Mysteries, of the spooky and entertaining kind, are a wonderful way to make our brains think beyond what we want to see. Deductive thinking isn’t as elementary as one may have you to believe. It requires training…of the best kind! Maybe you’ll join us sometime at 221B Baker Street, won’t you?