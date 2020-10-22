Music is one of my most favorite things. I love to sing, dance, and learn about music.
Lately it has become a topic in our lives a lot. In the last several years, we’ve lost so many incredible artists. People who have brought an incontrovertible impact on music as we know it.
I listen to them, they are the background for much of life, yet I realized that my kids don’t necessarily recognize them or understand the body of work they bring.
We recently lost Eddie Van Halen. I grew up in the MTV era when it was actually Music Television, so I definitely remember Van Halen videos. It’s hard to explain this to kids, but in the morning drives, I’ve become a music history educator. Well, my music history.
Thanks to streaming music, I can teach music in the car. It’s better overall probably. MTV didn’t teach me as much about music as it did informing me that Whitesnake isn’t worried about women scratching the paint on the car.
We started out with Van Halen. I tried to explain how much they brought to rock music. Carson nodded solemnly. Then I tried to explain David Lee Roth. You know, maybe MTV was handy, because you cannot explain Roth without video.
The next day was Elton John. Another artist who really knows how to vibe in the video/visual format. The songs tell stories and I pointed that out while singing along.
Day 3 was a personal favorite: Fleetwood Mac. Rumours came out the year I was born so I’ve never known a time without the Mac.
I told Carson the numerous times I’ve wanted to see them in concert, but they’d break up again. He innocently asked why. Hmm. I don’t think a middle schooler is ready for the backstory of that band. So I shrugged.
I’ve spent the weekend planning the next round of music. I’ll have both boys with me and they have a varied taste in music. I’m thinking we’ll kick it off with Queen!
It’s so fun to talk about Freddie Mercury and the flashy show he’d bring to the stage. The creativity behind it all. They are familiar with Queen living with me as their mother, but I want them to enjoy it more.
This may cost me readers, but I’ve never been a huge Beatles person. It has been suggested and I do have things I like, of course. Their catalogue is gigantic! So I’ll pick and choose fun favorites and talk about the history. It’s not really my history. My history is more Aerosmith, U2, Tom Petty, and Madonna.
No tour of Ashlea’s music favorites would be complete without the embarrassing stuff. In middle school, I abandoned all good sense and suddenly loved New Kids on the Block and Debbie Gibson. I had a bottle of Debbie Gibson’s Electric Youth “perfume”.
That’s in quotes because I’m not sure what it actually was, but a cat knocked it off my dresser and it broke. For weeks I regretted Electric Youth and even Debbie Gibson herself. It was hot pink, fruity -sweet rubbing alcohol in a rad bottle, I guess.
There’s a lesson in this for the electric youth of today: Eddie Van Halen didn’t need a “perfume”.