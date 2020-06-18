Ashlea's Answer: The Stand Outs

The annuls of history are vast.
Have you considered just how much there is behind us right now? 2020 years AD and thousands of years BC.
When I think of the history of the world, and even just our country, I think about the people whose stories I know portions of. We never really know all of anyone, but we feel as though we know the stand outs.
Those celebrated stand outs! The people who stand alone in the face of unimaginable cost. There are many such great characters written that come to mind when we think of the ones who go different.
Who stands out to you from just movies? Mel Gibson’s painted face yelling “FREEDOM!” in Braveheart, perhaps? Kirk Douglas makes me think of Spartacus. Princess Leia in the face of her father will always be a favorite. Actually, Leia in anyone’s face.
What about in real history? The early colonists throwing tea into Boston harbor. Thomas Edison being ridiculed, yet brilliant.
Harriet Tubman for sure! She was an unreal force of goodness and strength as she led slaves to freedom in the underground railroad.
Susan B. Anthony fighting to win the right to vote for women.
Rosa Parks for saying “nah” and sitting her tail right there on that front seat and lighting a long-brewing firestorm for civil rights in this country. One that still persists.
The Apostle Peter, always a favorite of mine, was always a passionate force and eventually crucified upside down for spreading the news of Jesus.
In modern American politics, I think of John McCain. He was known for putting principle over party and not caring what others thought as he did his best to fight for what he believed was right.
Even when I didn’t agree with him, I knew he was probably acting on what he believed was the best, because he wasn’t often swayed off course of that. I respected that. Values lead stand outs to act.
Who is standing out in 2020?
I don’t know yet. Honestly. It might be something we can see as we look back. I don’t see a famous face leading us all out of darkness right now. But I do see many regular people doing good things that no one will ever know.
Things that don’t go viral on social media, no cameras around, no credit given. Things have been so tense this year in so many aspects, but if you look closely, you’ll see stand outs. People who shine a bit differently in hard times because they are filled with hope and goodness.
John Wesley once said “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
Let these words inspire us into being stand outs.