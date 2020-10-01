There’s no argument that this is a contentious society.
Well, in fact, there is an argument that is so contentious, I recently posted abut how contentious it is and started an argument with people who angrily proclaimed that it’s not.
Do with that what you will, but I actually have some good news and it’s about trumpeters. No, I mean trumpets. The loud, brassy ones. The instrument!
Carson, my oldest, recently returned to in-person school at the middle school. It was a great choice as to get him some extra help with 6th grade math because I found out last year I’m only as smart as a 5th grader. I would be remiss if I didn’t give a huge shoutout to Perquimans Middle School.
They got him switched so quickly it was a surprise! Also, every teacher was ready for him and he got a warm welcome returning from the virtual world. In fact, everyone was thrilled with the change except our young kitten and Carson’s brother, Andrew.
They’ve been together almost entirely since March 13th. This generation of children have challenges the rest of us cannot fathom.
One of the things Carson was most looking forward to in his return was band. He’s so excited to be a part of that finally as a trumpet player! I enjoyed marching band so much in the David Ziemba days of Perquimans Marching.
My husband, Craig, was in marching, jazz, and concert band for trumpet in California.
Carson is learning to play on Craig’s main trumpet. I say main because that guy has a lot of brass. Craig got one of his other trumpets and they sat down to play. He let Carson try out 5 different mouth pieces to find the best fit. They worked together on basic skills and the scale while I looked on in pride. Andrew covered his ears to be funny, but he said it wasn’t so bad.
It really isn’t bad. I thought having a trumpeter in the house, especially a brand new beginner, would be rough, but it isn’t.
I listen to him rehearse the rudimentary skills and think “tighten your lips…yes! That’s it!” He tries until he gets it right. His mouth gets tired quickly, but that improves with time as building the chops.
Craig should work on his chops, too, and they can play together! I think they will in time. I told Carson that you practice until you get it right and then you practice until you can’t get it wrong.
Friday, the band played a song together. Carson had memorized the notes and was confident in it. He told me it was great hearing everyone together and listening to each other. Sometimes it was good….then not so good…but then good again.
I think that’s true for a lot of things. Sometimes it’s rough. We have to tighten up, listen to each other, and work until we cannot get it wrong. Even in contentious times, a melody can emerge.
We can even find life lessons from trumpeters in a middle school band.