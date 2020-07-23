Ashlea's Answer: Under Pressure

“Pressure! Pushing down on me, pushing down on you, no man ask for.”
David Bowie’s and Freddie Mercury’s legendary voices belt in my ear, the familiar tune and beat thumping in my head. I close my eyes and wish I had a giant bathtub. ALAS! I do not.
This world is STRESSED! This has been an exceptionally stressful week for me. So, lets talk stress relief! There are many options out there for things to lower our stress and cortisol. Good stress is ok, but bad stress over an extended time just isn’t healthy for our bodies or minds. We have to manage it! I asked my Facebook friends for stress relief ideas. It was a wild and glorious mix!
Funny TV shows got the first mention. “Schitt’s Creek” (yes, that’s how it’s pronounced) streams on Netflix and is a complete riot. It’s tough to be stressed after a laugh like that.
Binge drinking got a few mentions (as well as other “mood enhancing substances”). I’m not telling you what to do. Just be safe. A glass of wine or beer is a common thing. I don’t very often, but sometimes an adult beverage is nice.
Video games are very stress relieving for some people. I’m assuming those people are good at the games. I’m not. I get very angsty and it would contribute to binge drinking. If it lowers your blood pressure — enjoy!
Deep breathing meditation and yoga are healthy ways to slow our heart rate down from panic to manageable. Yoga is a mixed bag for me. Sometimes relaxing, sometimes a reminder that I’m not exactly 22 anymore. Prayer is comforting. Praying to survive the yoga pose is necessary.
Books are a constant presence in my life and always have been. I read to focus my mind before sleep often. A relaxing murder mystery or international espionage incident soothes my apparent dark soul.
I love naps! I wish I could have back all the naps I didn’t want as a young child. I don’t sleep well at night and naps are very helpful. I have certain ones I love dearly. Sunday afternoon is prime snoozing. A long and hallowed family tradition to celebrate the day of rest with rest after church.
Crafting involves a lot of frustrated praying & potential binge drinking for me, so that’s not my area, but it’s a good activity for many people. Sewing, crochet, creating new things is a meditation process. I do like coloring sometimes. Journaling and adding doodles is quiet and calming.
I think my best stress relief involves great conversations with people I love, big laughs, my pets, and wild dancing to loud music. My dance parties with our kids are something they’ve grown up enjoying. Sometimes, I wait until they are asleep, throw on my headphones and dance by myself.
I’m not good with headphones because I usually start singing. I often forget others cannot hear the music driving me in my head. It’s a bit of a metaphor.
I hope you’ll use this list, and other things, to find your peace, your pampering, or perhaps your groove. We have several more days ahead in this wild marathon of 2020. Be good to yourselves!