Ashlea's Answer: Virtually Wonder Woman

Back in July, when I was younger and still full of hope, I ran across a Wonder Woman virtual 5K sign up online. Everything is virtual these days and I’m virtually tired of that.
However, fun fact about me, I love Wonder Woman. It was my nickname for several years because I dressed up like her for a kids thing at church and then at Camp Cale, so it stuck. I collect little Wonder Woman things because it’s fun. This particular race had a ton of merchandise and I was really stoked about getting it all. I was willing to even to do a whole 5K to get it.
Years ago, my trusty brother-in-law, Aaron, got sucked in to my newest running phase. I wanted to out run my age, basically, so he joined me and we set out to basically destroy ourselves that summer. I had a doctor look directly at me and say, “you should get more salt and exercise less,” which convinced me that we had run directly into the Twilight Zone.
Later that same day, Aaron went running without me and sprained his ankle. That concluded our experience as runners.
So when I tell you I was willing to run, this is a whole entire crazy statement. I’m TEN years older now and still very much not a runner. I kept looking at the Wonder Woman pullover, shiny medal, official running bib, even terry cloth wrist bands straight out of 1985.
I mentioned it to Craig, who is used to me “getting ideas” after 17+ years of ideas. I told him the merchandise was so good, the year so bad, I just couldn’t resist it.
Fast forward to today. I am absolutely tired of virtual school, virtual life, and basically everything. I’m so worried about school, my kids, this town, this nation…etc. I had decided I wanted to just hibernate, despite the day being the best temperature in months.
The mail came, and there sat my race packet! Craig had signed me up, which I knew, but also upgraded me to get a cool hat too. I opened it all up and admired the loot. I picked up the medal, a legit metal runners medal. My bib had my number and name on it.
So I smiled to myself and got ready to run.
I ran that thing today. Well, I walked a lot and ran as much as I could. The first mile was good. The second mile was terrible. I wondered if I should quit. I texted my husband my current pace and he said he was impressed! So I took a long drink of water, cranked up my music, and took off again.
I did it in just under an hour, which isn’t important. The important thing was feeling great that I had accomplished a big personal goal. The race itself was virtual, but showed up for the real life work.
My guys had a medal ceremony for me when I got home because they are amazing humans. I took a hot shower and had some Ibuprofen. I’m definitely sore, but I can’t help but be happy. So take that 2020! I am Wonder Woman!