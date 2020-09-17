Ashlea's Answer: Welcome to the ‘bers!

I’d like to cordially welcome all of you wonderful readers to my favorite time of year.
I call it “The bers”. I really wish it would also be “brrrr,” but it is what it is in northeastern North Carolina. I love this time of year the most, but I have things I like about all times of the year.
In the spring, I like flowers that make me sneeze, green grass that makes me sneeze, and trees that make me sneeze. I’m allergic to spring, but it’s pretty.
In the summer, I like the food. I like the time with my kids without so many extra things happening. I don’t much care for the seemingly endless summer here, honestly, because the heat is not the heat of my childhood. It just can’t be.
But then come the ‘bers! September with it’s cotton candy sunsets! There are promises in the occasional cooler breeze that summer does, in fact, end here. I love the new beginning of school and the return to the things we enjoy doing. Soccer at the recreation department starts again soon (carefully) and my oldest will play his last season before aging out. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts have kicked off again (though it’s open to join anytime)! It’s a true time of fresh starts in so many ways. My husband even has a birthday this month, though he doesn’t think 2020 birthdays count. I agree! I haven’t even used this age.
October comes with (hopefully) a reason to wear clothing that looks like fall. I love sweaters, boots, and scarves, which is really just winter wear here. I’m super hot natured, so I love the chill in the air. Halloween is likely slimmed down this year. That’s ok. I remember when it was one day, but then every church, school, and organization started doing a thing and I became burned out on Halloween long before the 31st even arrived. I’m looking forward to just one event out and some time to watch a funny, spooky movie with the family.
The day after Halloween -BOOM- it’s Christmas, y’all! I’m kidding, because I truly love Thanksgiving, but the merging of the holidays is something I can no longer deny. November deserves a nod of being a wonderful month itself. I’ll make a special note of it here later on. Hopefully 2020 doesn’t take it out.
Craig and I won the reverse lottery with our children. They are fantastic, but both of them were born in December like some kind of sick joke. We are so blessed and so poor by January, just in time for my birthday. Yay.
As we sit in September looking ahead, overwhelmed by this year and, once again, by the emergence of Pumpkin Spice Everything, I raise my coffee cup to you all. May we embrace the ‘bers and finish the race set before us strong!