We had only been married 2 years and one week when our world crashed.
My husband was injured in the USCG in Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2005. It was one of those moments that stands still in time in my head.
We celebrate our 17th wedding anniversary this month and the 15th anniversary of his injury. May is a reminder of both the hard in life and the goodness of God.
Seventeen years seems like a lot of time with the same human being, doesn’t it? We’ve loved, messed up, and learned a lot together.
We started our wedded journey on the steps of Springfield Bed & Breakfast here in Hertford. It was my great-great-grandfather’s home and my favorite house in the county. It was a shockingly cold day in May, but I didn’t mind so much.
It wasn’t a cake walk marrying into the military. It is truly difficult trying to fight the federal government, while being a sole caretaker, at 27 years old. Craig was permanently disabled at 30 years old and he lost his dream career. It was devastating.
I know that seems dark. There have been dark days. But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the answered prayers, the incredible people God sent to us, the miracle he worked eventually, and the strength he gives every day. I could fill a book with stories, and I might someday.
Craig still has pain. It’s nothing like the 12 years and 6 months he suffered before, but it’s still there. No cure exists, but he has an implanted device in his back now that allows him a life out of a wheel chair.
The boys call him Robo Dad, and that’s pretty accurate. If it malfunctions or turns off, it’s horrific, but once it’s back on, he stands tall and walks almost normally.
We knew this existed for 6 years before he could get a trial. Just thinking of that makes my chest tighten in emotion, but it worked out.
The delay got him a fancier device that will last longer. It’s still hard to rationalize, though. I know God works for the good in all things, but the VA can be a circle of hell Dante wouldn’t recognize.
I heard a sermon once that has hung with me. Noah was on the ark with all that craziness and you know he wanted out. We’ve all been in a stay at home situation for two months, so you get it.
We think about 40 days and 40 nights, but they were on that boat for over a year! Noah kept sending out a dove, but the ground wasn’t dry yet. It’s so easy to get impatient and not see that God is working. He is — even now.
I’ve learned in these 17 years that dry ground is worth the wait, God is near even when He seems distant, and I’d marry Craig Davis again in a heartbeat.