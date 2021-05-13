CAMDEN — A new high school has ranked high on the list of priorities for Camden County for more than a decade.
So how is an afternoon of rain going to stop those long-awaited plans from becoming reality?
Despite gray skies and a nagging rainfall, Camden school and government officials broke ground on the county’s new $33 million high school project on Wednesday. The ceremony was held under a sprawling tent at the entrance of the new school property, which is located off N.C. Highway 343 about 2 miles north of the current high school.
“This has been a long time coming,” said schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell, who was joined by members of the Camden school board in presiding over the 30-minute ceremony. “Let it rain a little bit; we’ll be OK.”
Also in attendance was John Dunn, who served as schools superintendent from 2000 to 2006. Ferrell told the audience that prior to the ceremony he was speaking to Dunn and asked him if school officials were discussing a new high school when he was in charge.
“Yes, and it’s a long time coming,” Ferrell said Dunn replied, which drew laughter from the audience.
Ferrell described the start of construction of the new high school as an “important milestone in our community.” He also thanked Camden residents who supported the new high school by voting “yes” for a bond referendum on the November 2020 general election ballot.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the 73% of voters who said ‘yes’ to this new school for our children,” Ferrell said. “Without you and without them we would not be where we are with this project today. So, a huge thank-you to them.”
Voters approved the school bond by a vote of 72.96 percent in favor to 27.04% opposed.
Ferrell also thanked the school board and the Camden Board of Commissioners for their support.
Addressing the county’s critical need for the new high school was Christian Overton, chairman of the school board.
“Thirty years ago, Camden County High School graduated a class of 66 seniors,” Overton said. “As evidence of the substantial growth of Camden’s student population over the years, this year the combined two high schools will graduate 133 seniors.”
Overton was referring to the current high school and Camden Early College High School, which are both housed on the same campus. The new campus also will house both schools.
In the last several years the county has made several renovations and upgrades to the current high school, as well as to Grandy Primary and Camden intermediate and middle schools.
Those improvements were made “knowing one day that a new high school complex would be needed,” Overton said. “In 2008, the Camden County Board of Commissioners purchased this plot of land to build a new high school complex on.”
According to tentative construction completion plans, the first class to graduate from the new high school could be the class of 2024, Overton said.
Also speaking briefly was Millicent Harrington, a Camden resident who chaired the 11-member committee that urged voters to approve the bond referendum.
“This new high school opens up new opportunities for each school within our community,” Harrington said. “The sky is the limit.”