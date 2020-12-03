Athlete of the Week: Jayden White

Perquimans Weekly’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 3 is Jayden White, Pirates’ top cross-country runner.
Before Thanksgiving, White, a sophomore, won the season opener with a time of 18:38 minutes, probably a quarter mile ahead of the closest competition in the 5K race in the woods Nov. 20 at Merchants Mill Pond.
“He is extremely dedicated and is blessed with God given talent. He trains on his own in the off season and runs competitively in Virginia,” Pirates’ Coach Jeff Winslow said. “He’s a good athlete and is serious about running at the next level. He works hard everyday at practice and encourages his teammates to improve.”
Pirates’ next meet was Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Edenton. Worth noting, White defeated the top runners from both Manteo and John A. Holmes at the Albemarle Athletic Conference season opener at Merchants Mill Pond in Gates County.
For results of Wednesday’s meet, see the Daily Advance or next week’s Perquimans Weekly.
Last season, White was Albemarle Athletic Conference Boys’ Cross Country Runner of Season for 2019. At the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional meet at Pinetown’s Northside High School, White placed fifth.
White capped his freshman season with a top 60 finish at the NCHSAA 1A state championship race at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of teams/competitors at meets, the AAC championship girls’ race will be run on Jan. 5 at Gates County and the boys will run Jan. 6 at Manteo.