More than 300 people attended the 2020 Business, Home and Outdoor Living Expo and Job Fair at Currituck County High School, Saturday. The daylong event featured representatives from more than 80 vendors, who discussed current trends and future business plans.
The annual expo showcases businesses and their staff like no other event scheduled in the area, said Josh Bass, president of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event.
The high school is a suitable location for the expo because it provides businesses ample space to display electric and gas lawn mowers, recreational vehicles, outdoor seating areas, plus heating and cooling units often installed in tiny homes.
“This is the 20th edition of this event, where visitors can find activities scheduled for people from all walks of life,” Bass said. “We have activities for kids, classes and demonstrations for homeowners, even people who want to learn how to make funeral arrangements can find information here from Currituck business owners and others.”
Bill Rawlson, a manager at Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Moyock, said the expo was an opportunity for business owners and their staff to learn more about customers’ needs. The expo attracted people to his booth who may not otherwise shop at Sherwin-Williams, he said.
Rawlson said he learned some valuable tips from teaching a class at the expo that will improve their plans for future demonstrations at their store. Since cabinet painting has become a national trend, Rawlson’s staff figured that would be an appealing topic for Saturday’s expo.
Gary Orlando, owner of Home Images, said the expo provided business owners an audience that’s ready to schedule the kinds of services he’s prepared to offer.
“I do everything from remodeling kitchens to creating or improving their outdoor rooms,” Orlando said. “Maybe they are ready to add a pergola, extend their deck or add custom cabinetry to the kitchen.”
Kimberly Twine is a certified mastectomy fitter who is prepared to fit women with post mastectomy bras, breast prostheses and other specialty products they may require before and after breast cancer treatment or surgery.
Twine said it is important for her to educate women about products their health care providers may not have time to fully describe for their patients.
“The Pink Ribbon Resource Center is located in a discreet location on Baxter Lane that gives women a chance to shop like they are inside a boutique,” Twine said, of her business.
Cathy Cole, a director of rental operations for Resort Realty, was attending the event in hopes of recruiting new employees.
“We are looking for self-starters, self motivated people who have reliable transportation,” Cole said. “We are willing to train anybody who has the ability and drive to do a great job for us and our customers.”
Other employers who hosted booths or tables at the expo that are seeking new employees included Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Coastal Staffing, Chesapeake Regional, Currituck Soundside Recycling and Materials, H2OBX Waterpark, DV Cleaning and Home Services, Outer Banks Home Care, Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education and Albemarle Home Care and Hospice.