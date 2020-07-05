The mood of some individuals and groups in our country regarding the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Terence Crutcher. Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Tamir Rice and others, has convinced me and others that it is almost impossible to legislate attitudes, racial harmony and tolerance.
While many are quick to state that African Americans have made an enormous amount of progress, they’re also quick to erase that by saying, “We still have a long ways to go” — all while legally passing “Jim Crow” laws that dilute the gains that have been made.
It is amazing to me that in 2020, African Americans — who are embedded in the underlying fabric of the United States’ economic success — continue to suffer from various forms of Jim Crowism.
In my opinion, this treatment is no different from what African Americans endured during the Jim Crowism of the late 1800s and early 1900s when laws were passed, including the Plessy v. Ferguson decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the “separate but equal” doctrine was constitutional. That decision promoted discrimination and disenfranchisement of African Americans. That philosophy continued to be in effect from the late 1900s until the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case was litigated.
In addition, we have continued to legislate civil rights laws, including: the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits slavery; the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law; the 15th Amendment, which forbade discrimination and access to voting; the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which guaranteed every citizen the same rights as white citizens; Executive Order 8802, signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1941, which outlawed segregationist hiring policies for federal defense contracts; President Harry Truman’s urging of the Bureau of Employment Security to implement the policy of nondiscrimination; the 1957 and 1960 Civil Right Acts (which included the same language used in President Lyndon Johnson’s Executive Order 11246); the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which, again, prohibited employment discrimination; the Fair Housing Act of 1968; and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
In my travels throughout the United States of America, I have repeatedly asked many individuals the following question: “Why are African Americans the only race that arrived in this great country that requires the passage of legislation in order to receive basic and human civil rights? Based on some of the answers I received, I can only reach one conclusion: the color of their skin.
Finally, I do not believe that children are born with a negative attitude about other races, hating individuals because of the color of their skin or possessing prejudice in their hearts. It is what they are taught as they grow up.
Therefore, it is apparent to me that legislation cannot change attitudes, erase hate and prejudices, or change how individuals feel and treat others that don’t look like them. They must be taught the Golden Rule and to understand that civil rights laws already passed must be enforced.