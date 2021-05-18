An attorney who represents five minor children of Andrew Brown Jr. said Tuesday a federal lawsuit has been filed in connection with Brown’s shooting death by Pasquo-tank County sheriff’s deputies.
Attorney Harry Daniels said the lawsuit cites 4th Amendment issues, wrongful use of force, negligence, wrongful death, and violation of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policy, among other things.
Daniels noted the lawsuit has been filed in federal court. “We will not be dealing with North Carolina courts anymore,” he said.
The Daily Advance was not able to obtain a copy of the lawsuit Tuesday.
Brown was speaking following District Attorney Andrew Womble’s announcement Tuesday that he determined three deputies’ fatal shooting of Brown April 21 was justified and that he won’t be seeking criminal charges against the officers.
Attorneys for the Brown family also have filed a petition seeking release of all body camera footage of Brown’s death as well as the full report of the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Womble said he can’t release the body camera footage; only a court order from a judge can get it released, he said. Noting the SBI report is not a public document, he said he doesn’t plan to release it either.
In a statement, the Brown family’s attorneys said their clients and the Elizabeth City community “deserve answers” but “they received anything but from D.A. Womble’s attempt to whitewash this unjustified killing.”
“To say this killing was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere,” the statement reads. “Not only was (Brown’s) car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons — clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered. And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head. Interestingly, none of these issues were appropriately addressed in today’s press conference.
“We demand that the court release the full video and State Bureau of Investigation report that will help shed some much needed daylight on this case and bring a small measure of justice to this family and this community. Because we certainly got neither transparency nor justice today.”
The attorneys also asked the U.S. Department of Justice “intervene immediately” in the Brown case.
The FBI is apparently still investigating whether any of Brown’s civil rights were violated in the April 21 incident. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Charlotte office said the office had no comment on Womble’s announcement Tuesday.