Co-authors/editors, Phillip McMullan and John Ernst, will be on hand Saturday to autograph their recent collaboration about the Newbold-White House, North Carolina’s oldest brick home.
“A House in the Albemarle” details the history of the 1730 Newbold-White House, which is located at 151 Newbold-White Road in Hertford. The book includes information about the restoration of the home, related archaeology and the genealogy of the families who called it home.
Book signing is between 10am to 3pm Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Visitor Center. book was written and edited by McMullan and Ernst, with contributions by Raymond Winslow, Lyn Winslow and Ken Reis. Also lending to the making of the book were archaeologists Alain Outlaw and Steven Allen.
“Because extensive research and the work of seven writers was involved, the book took about three years,” McMullan said in a previously published interview. “The first two chapters of the book explore local colonial history generally. Local history relevant to the first owner or the land, Joseph Scott, and the builder of the house, Abraham Sanders, is also included.”
Newbold-White House sits on the banks of the Perquimans River and is managed by the Perquimans County Restoration Association. The house has been restored and furnished to provide visitors an authentic view of life in 18th century Colonial America.
Book sells for $29.95 a copy from Dee Ponte at mtponte@embarqmail.com. Copies can also be purchased at the Newbold-White House gift shop, the Barker House bookstore in Edenton and the gift shop at Museum of the Albemarle or online at pamlicoandalbemarle.com, the web address for the book’s publisher, Pamlico and Albemarle Publishing.
And while you’re there buying the book you can peruse the unique assortment of antiques and collectibles for sale in the main room. The Gift Shop and the Antiques/Collectibles Sale will continue for seven Saturdays: Nov 7, 14, 21, 28 and Dec 5, 12, 19 ~ Happy Shopping / Happy Holidays!