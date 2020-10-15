Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
3 lbs. beef chuck, cubed
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
4 cups cubed red potatoes
4 carrots, peeled and sliced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 large sweet onion, cut into large chunks
8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
3 cups beef broth
4 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup pumpkin purée
1 cup red wine
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons thyme
2 tablespoons flour
6 sugar pumpkins
1 ½ cups bacon, diced
½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
6 T butter
1 Pinch Sugar
½ cup sherry
2 tablespoons beef demi-glace
PREPARATION
Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the bacon and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Season beef pieces on all sides with salt and pepper and place small batches in the pot and cook until golden brown. Turn the beef over and brown the other sides. Remove and set aside.
Add the carrots, potatoes, and onions, 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper in the fat in the pan and cook until the onions are caramelized. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
Sprinkle in the flour making a roux with the fat and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the sherry and stir, scraping up any fond that has developed on the bottom of the pot. Slowly pour in the wine and the beef stock, stirring until incorporated. Add the reserved meats back into the pot with the juices. Add the tomato paste, pumpkin, paprika and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and simmer on medium low until beef is tender.
Meanwhile, roast the pumpkins. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Very carefully carve the tops off of the pumpkins using a very sharp knife or pumpkin carving tools. Scoop out the seeds and “guts” and discard. Rub the outside and inside of the pumpkins, as well as the tops with olive oil and season the inside with a couple pinches of salt and pepper. Place pumpkins on baking sheet, cut side up, as well as their tops, and roast for 30 minutes. Flip the pumpkins and roast for an additional 30 minutes or until pumpkins are slightly tender and golden but keeping their shape.
Prepare a beurre manié by blending 2 tablespoons each butter and flour. Stir into sauce to thicken it. Add the demi-glace and continue cooking until the meat is very tender.
Meanwhile, sauté the mushrooms in the remaining 2 tablespoons each butter and oil and thyme in a large skillet until lightly browned. Sprinkle them with lemon juice, and s & p.
Add the mushrooms to the stew. Season to taste. Add freshly chopped parsley.
Serve stew inside of pumpkins and garnish with extra fresh thyme and chopped parsley.