During the past several months, Perquimans County Emergency Services has been exploring ways to offer basic medical treatment to its K9 Officers in the event care is needed such as an accidental overdose or hemorrhage control.
These folks are even looking into ways to assist a dog or cat that is involved in an emergency where EMS is already on site, such as a structure fire.
The nearest emergency veterinarian would be at least a one-hour transport and in some situations, some basic life support skills may help to stabilize an animal until further care can be administered by a licensed Veterinarian. Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Everyday (AWARE) is supporting PQ Emergency Service’s efforts by donating “Casper”, a dog mannequin used to train first responders in providing CPR to animals, in memory of Trish Signor, vice president and co-Founder of AWARE.
Signor was a regular volunteer at AWARE’s rabies clinics and other local events and a tireless promoter and supporter of AWARE’s spay neuter programs. She also regularly volunteered at the Tri-County Animal Shelter to help transport animals to rescue groups and other shelters. Signor loved all animals, especially big dogs, and she had a special place in her heart for pit bulls.
“We are thankful of the support that we have received from AWARE, and hope that the skills we learn never have to be utilized,” said Julie Solesbee, Public Information Officer/Grants Manager/AEMT Perquimans County Emergency Services.
Solesbee said because PQ Emergency Services is certified to provide care to humans, it consulted with the Office of the NC State Veterinarian and our local medical oversight committee. She said the final plan includes first aid for K9 Officers as well as basic interventions if EMS is on the scene of a structure fire, not attending to a human patient and staff are comfortable attending to a dog or cat.
Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Every day (AWARE) is a private 501©3 non-profit all volunteer organization devoted to improving the lives of animals in Chowan, Gates, and Perquimans counties.
The goals of AWARE are to provide discount spay/neuter vouchers to area pet owners; increase the save rate at Tri-County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Tyner, NC; and, promote humane principles and educate the public on responsible pet ownership.
For more information, please visit www.awarenc.org.