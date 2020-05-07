As the ABC Store is classified as an essential agency during COVID-19, I feel that the public should be informed of actions that may endanger its continued opening.
I wish to applaud Mayor Brown for her support of the present configuration of three members on the Hertford ABC Board. Her statement of “there is no need to change a system that isn’t broken” is a fact.
Since the beginning of the Hertford ABC Board in 1963, the Board consisted of three members.
However, on April 20, Hertford Town Councilman Jackson, decided that the Board should be enlarged to 4 members and thereby nominated and voted for himself to fill that seat. The vote was 4-1 in favor of Councilman Jackson filling that seat.
For 57 years, the Hertford ABC Board successfully operated with only 3 Board members. Why Councilman Jackson decided he needed to be on the ABC Board remains to be seen.
Increasing the Hertford ABC Board to 5 members is a total waste of resources and money. The ABC Board membership of three is very sufficient.
By adding two more members, the Town of Hertford will reduce the money it gets from the ABC Board, as their compensation will be paid from profits, which will reduce the amount of money that the town receives from the ABC Board.
The Town of Hertford received $50,000 this fiscal year from the ABC Store.
A correction to the article “2 Added to ABC Board” that appeared in the Perquimans Weekly on April 30 should state that the ABC Store, land and stock are all owned by the ABC Board.
In Councilman Hodges’ justification for voting for Councilman Jackson, he made some statements which require further examination. His statement that current and previous council members and town officials have at times felt communications between the ABC Board was not timely or transparent as it could or should have been.
That statement conflicts directly with the statement by Mayor Brown who said she is not aware of any lack of transparency.
I ask Councilman Hodges, rather than repeat someone’s else concerns about the ABC Board, which are not true, what are your personal interactions with the ABC Board? None.
Yes, on several occasions, member(s) of the Town of Hertford Council have stated publicly that they were going to fire the members of the ABC Board, which the council cannot do without justification; “Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws and Rules of North Carolina”, paragraph 18B-704 about removal of local board members and employees.
To the best of my knowledge, Councilman Jackson has only attended a portion of one ABC Board meeting and that was on April 20. After which he later attended a town council meeting and nominated himself to be appointed to the ABC Board.
Councilman Norman and Town Manager Hurdle also attended their first meeting that evening. The meeting did not end well because I asked Councilman Norman to express to the ABC Board the rumors that he wanted to fire the ABC Board.
Councilman Norman insisted that the ABC Board worked for the Town of Hertford and should follow its directions. And then Norman abruptly left the meeting.
Councilman Hodges stated that “Councilman Jackson is knowledgeable about ABC Board’s operations and financing.”
I don’t think by only attending a portion of one ABC Board meeting, Councilman Jackson learned how to buy, sell, transport and possess alcoholic beverages as necessary for the operation of the ABC store and to prepare a budget for the ABC store.
Councilman Hodges mentioned that Councilman Jackson has been studying the nearly 1,000-page ABC Control and Rules of NC manual.
Sounds impressive, however, our manual is only 443 pages. And even if Councilman Jackson has been studying the manual, he like everyone else needs “hands on” experience to become knowledgeable in ABC store procedures. The manual reads like an IRS manual and needs a lot of explanation of terms as you progress along the pages.
The issue with Hertford Town Council and the ABC Board is a matter of perceived authority by town council to control the actions of the Hertford ABC Board, which is against the laws of the state of North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Laws. The town council controlling the ABC Board will raise flags of ethics violations.
When it became known to the ABC Board that the town council wanted a voice into the operations of the ABC Board, the store manger gave the town manager a copy of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws and Rules of North Carolina book, which explains the tasks of both the appointing authority (Town of Hertford Council) and the ABC Board and clearly lists the power of the ABC Board to “Hire and fire employees”.
However, rather than accepting the fact that the appointing authority has no authority over the ABC Board, the town council has obviously decided to gain such authority over the ABC Board by infiltrating the ABC Board, by appointing members of the Hertford Town Council to the ABC Board.
The Hertford Town Council is portraying the Hertford ABC Board as operating unsupervised, doing our own thing. Nothing could be further from the truth. When there is money and alcohol involved, there is state supervision.
The Hertford ABC Board, like other ABC Boards in North Carolina, is closely supervised by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, not by the appointing authority, which in this case is Hertford Town Council.
Since the ABC Boards are a source of income for the appointing authorities, to supervise the board would present many conflicts of interest and potential ethics violations as defined by the Alcohol Beverage Control Laws and Rules of North Carolina.
Due to town council’s desire to control everything with the name Hertford on it and the propensity to meddle in all areas, the explanation that the Hertford ABC Board does not work for or should be supervised by the Hertford Town Council has fallen on unresponsive ears.
In reference to the Hertford ABC Board, the Town of Hertford council has two very easy tasks.
First, appoint members to the ABC Board on the basis of their interest in public affairs, good judgment, knowledge, ability and good moral character, as required by paragraph 18B-700(d). I can assure you that all present members of the ABC Board meet those qualifications.
Second, cash the quarterly checks received from the ABC Board. How difficult can that be?
The present ABC Board modernized the inside of the store with a new interior, increased the inventory and variety of products, added security cameras to reduce theft, new computer system, credit card processing data to reduce customers waiting in line, new accounting software allowing us to pay our vendors faster, the outside was updated with new awnings, parking lot resurfaced and relined and new signage, and is still making a profit.
Therefore, we don’t need any new board members.
I also enjoy the camaraderie between the board members and the store employees which is outstanding! To be exact, I take pleasure in attending the meetings and dropping by the store to survey the customers and employees on many occasions.
There’s never been a negative comment about the store operations or employees, always positive. The only negative comments were about customers being unhappy to see the store manager retiring in June and can the board do anything to keep him on past June.
Neither of the present Hertford ABC Board members expect to be reappointed when our present terms expire. Those three vacancies will allow Hertford Town Council to appoint more town council members to the ABC Board or appoint their cronies to the ABC Board, thereby seriously jeopardizing the successful operation of the Hertford ABC Store.