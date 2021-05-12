While we wait to see the videos of the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., we must take time to consider and acknowledge the need for policing reform. We must fight to overturn the laws that foster police abuse by shielding them from recourse. As Pogo famously said, “We are faced with insurmountable opportunities. We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, a civil rights and police reform bill, prohibits racial and religious profiling and requires training of all officers to recognize and end discriminatory profiling. It prohibits chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants, which caused the deaths of Floyd and Brianna Taylor. It changes the standard of justification for deadly force employed by law enforcement from whether it is “reasonable” to whether it is “necessary.” It requires body cameras and cameras in patrol vehicles. And maybe most importantly, it ends qualified immunity for police officers and holds them accountable for their actions. But another stumbling block to police reform is the Monell doctrine.
The Monell doctrine, resulting from a 1978 Supreme Court case, shields local governments from liability for violations committed by police officers unless the officers were acting pursuant to official policy or custom. Since most incidents of police abuse are not written policy or acknowledged custom, the doctrine shields local governments from responsibility for over-policing incidents or violence. It undermines police accountability and systemic reform. It negates the reason for local governments to ensure they are doing everything they can to prevent police officers from using unnecessary, violent action. It also encourages naturally violent “bad apples” to join policing agencies, where their violent tendencies can be acted out without recourse. The doctrine of qualified immunity in concert with the Monell doctrine creates a road map for police abuse.
Congress and the American people agree that the vast majority of police officers conduct themselves admirably in sometimes difficult circumstances. But racist police misconduct is a cancer on our country and we must recognize that the doctrine of qualified immunity together with the Monell doctrine have allowed bad cops to behave recklessly — even criminally — without recourse. The Monell doctrine allows local governments to operate without concern for assuring that police departments do not “go rogue.”
Several states have already moved in the direction of holding officers personally responsible for their actions, and “qualified immunity” is under the gun. But we also have to make local governments responsible for the use of force in situations that do not call for the use of force. Since a crowd of peaceful protesters was tear-gassed, smoke-bombed and police-forced away from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., last year so our former president could do a photo-op with a Bible, some police officers have had no compunction against using force toward anyone at any time, virtually without reason.
But it was not always like this.
The doctrine of qualified immunity was “invented” by the Supreme Court in 1967, to lower the standard of conduct for public officials. It was expanded in 1982 in the Reagan administration. Under the expansion, police could violate a citizen’s constitutional rights with impunity. Even police who violate people’s rights maliciously are immune to accountability unless the victim can show that his right was “clearly established.” This means, unless the victim can clearly establish that an identical case has previously been decided by a court in the victim’s favor, the cops cannot be held responsible for the damages and injuries they cause — a nearly insurmountable standard.
In 2019, officers executing a search warrant attempted to steal $225,000 while on the job. The Ninth Circuit Court ruled that the officers were immune from prosecution because it was “not sufficiently obvious to police officers that stealing property under the guise of executing a search warrant violated an individual’s constitutional rights.” When is theft not a crime? That simply does not make sense.
But there are other outrageous acts that went unpunished. Tamir Rice, a black 12-year-old shot and killed by police in a Cleveland park in 2017 for holding a toy pistol. Stephen Clark, a 22-year-old black man shot and killed by police in 2018 in the backyard of his grandmother’s house while talking on his phone. Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old black man beaten and shot last year by four police officers in Tacoma, Washington, while handcuffed, on the ground, with an officer sitting on him. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, killed by police last year in her home in Louisville, by police executing a drug raid on the wrong house with a no-knock order. And Floyd, murdered last year by police in Minneapolis.
Following the Floyd murder, a couple of Black Atlanta college students, Messiah Young and Taniyah People, were violently ripped from their car and Tased multiple times as they sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic following a demonstration protesting Floyd’s killing by police. Police broke the windows of their car, causing cuts and a broken arm to Messiah as they wrested them from the car and arrested them. For sitting in their car.
Rashard Brooks was killed at a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta because he fell asleep in his car while waiting in line and, frightened by the police, he tried to run away. Daniel Prude was killed when he ran into the street naked, during a mental health breakdown. Atatiana Jefferson was shot through the window of her own home by officers responding to a neighbor’s report that her front door was standing open.
But that was last year. The Washington Post reports that 112 people in this country were killed by police action between January and April, some resulting from a simple traffic violation. One officer said she “confused her Taser with her gun.”
No one is asking why she pulled any weapon at all.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.