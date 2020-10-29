I am happy to see that Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
To those who think that the Senate should have waited until the next president, there is nothing in the Constitution or in custom that would prevent them from either deciding to proceed with her nomination or setting it aside, which they did Merrick Garland, Obama’s last nominee.
If the people, meaning us – the citizens – had a problem with the Senate sitting on their hands four years ago the remedy would have been to elect Hillary Rodham Clinton and vote the senators who failed to act on the nomination out. That, of course, didn’t happen.
There is one difference between ACB and Garland and that is this: Obama’s presidency was coming to an end, with no hope of another term.
This time around, there is a good chance that the election may very well raise issues that will place the results before the Supreme Court and it would be best to have all nine justices seated before the election to prevent a deadlocked court, should any issue be placed before them, thus avoiding a constitutional crisis.
And yes, I do believe that some of the more Machiavellian elements out there were factoring on it. There is no mechanism for settling a 4-4 split in the Supreme Court, unlike the Senate where the Vice President can cast a tie-breaking vote.
As for ABC herself, after reading up on her, she appears to believe that the role of the Supreme Court is to interpret the laws as to their constitutionality, not to impose the court’s political will with regards to the social/ political value of the laws that they are charged with only reviewing.
We have a written Constitution. It is very specific that laws are written by the Congress. The Supreme Court’s traditional role has been to insure that those laws conform to the Constitution, not to, in effect, create new rights and decree new laws and, thus, become an unelected and unaccountable legislative body that has, time and again, overruled the will of the people because the laws that our representatives were somehow flawed politically in their eyes.
There was a time, up until Judge Robert Bork’s nomination, when the Senate decided on a nomination by passing judgement on the qualifications and abilities of a SC nominee, NOT on how they would rule on specific issues.
To apply a political litmus test to a nominee is nothing more than to thwart the natural progression of the body politic and to force the nation to conform to a certain set of political positions for the life of a justice, whether the people want to or not.
We are a REPUBLIC.
We have a well established rules and traditions, including electing legislators to pass laws. Seating justices and judges who think that they have the right to legislate from the bench simply destroys the concept of a republic, and ultimately – as we have seen for the past 30 years, undermines the very legitimacy of our government.