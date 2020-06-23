Susan Bass has a story to tell
Bear with this reporter, who is trying to pull a Paul Harvey – “And now you know the rest of the story...”
Bass, a lifelong Chowan County resident who graduated from John A Holmes High School in 2016, recently graduated from Campbell University and passed her state boards in nursing – yep, she is certified.
But what made Bass a nurse...here’s where we discover the back story that may end up with mention of a prominent politician’s care.
Since seventh grade, Bass has had health issues after she was diagnosed with Cystinuria, a genetic disorder that causes her to have very large and frequent kidney stones.
“I honestly can’t even remember the number of surgeries I have had for stents or to remove the kidney stones,” she said. “Due to all of the surgeries, one of my kidneys started to become damaged and basically stopped working. So my doctor, family, and myself decided to take it out my sophomore year of college.”
Get ready for this twist in the story – her doctor is a congressman and not just any politico, but the guy who represents the Third Congressional District.
“My doctor is Dr. Greg Murphy who is now serving in Congress for our district and he was absolutely fantastic,” Bass said. “He worked me in on surgeries on the weekends and school breaks so that I could continue going to school and would not have to become a 5th year senior and risk losing my scholarships.”
Bass said sophomore year is also the year for applying to nursing school. During this time, she was afraid of losing a kidney so this was a very stressful. She was accepted in the Catherine Wood School of Nursing at Campbell and made it to the summer so as not to miss any school for her surgery.
“Since then I have been very blessed to not have any more surgeries for kidney stones even though I still pass a few,” she said. “This is a blessing because no one has time for kidney stones and nursing school.”
Inspired by God, Bass has always wanted to help people.
“I have always wanted a career where I can help others and I have always loved healthcare so nursing was a perfect fit,” she said. “My main driving factor for me to be a nurse is my faith. I feel that the nurse embodies the life that Jesus wants us to live by caring and loving each other. I honestly think that my kidney stones were God’s way of leading me into the nursing profession so that he can use me to help others and draw them closer to him.”
After spending time in a hospital, most people never want to return, while others buy a sailboat and move to Edenton, maybe learn to kayak. Rather than paddling around the bay, Bass turned her experiences as a patient into something that makes lives better.
“My years as a patient have allowed me the opportunity to meet many amazing health care professionals which further drove my interest in healthcare and nursing specifically,” she said. “I still remember a lot of people who took care of me when I was sick and how compassionate and caring they were and I hope I can do that for my patients.”
Nursing is not just a job, but a “calling” for Bass.
“The nurse, in my opinion, is one of the hardest yet rewarding jobs a person can have,” she said. “I love being at the bedside helping patients because it reminds me of when others were helping me.”
Let’s wheel it around to COVID-19 – Bass is at risk and works in a profession that, well … she’s around sick people. Still, Bass was able to earn her degree and get a job working at Vidant-Greenville.
“I know that many people have it a lot worse and at least I will have a good story to tell later. I am not afraid to start work in the front lines of a pandemic because this in my mind is what a nurse does. They go to work and care for those in need of help no matter what the situation is,” she said.
As the 80s song goes, “the future is so bright, I’ve got to wear shades” – but nursing is in the cards no matter what.
“I am unsure of what I would like to see happen in the next 10 years in my nursing career. I have thought about going back to school and working towards being a nurse practitioner,” she said. “But first I would like to take some time to work as a bedside nurse and really work on my skills.”
And now you know the rest of the story. Eh, Paul Harvey did it best, but give Bass her due – one of Chowan County’s lights of inspiration.