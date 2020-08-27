In early 2020, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.
Because area farmers answered the call, through Grow Rural Education, Bayer Fund awarded a $15,000 grant to Perquimans County High School (PCHS) located in Hertford, NC.
A brighter tomorrow for farming communities starts with a commitment from Bayer Fund today, which is why the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to rural America since 2010. PCHS is one of the many schools across the country that has benefited from Bayer Fund’s Grow Rural Education program.
Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment. PCHS Agriculture program will use the Grow Rural Education funds.
According to Jill Cohen, Director of Career Technical Education for PQ Schools, “Employment opportunities are huge. Budgets are small. How do we meet this challenge for developing welding skills? The utilization of welding simulators in the agriculture classrooms will save consumables as our beginning welders learn techniques to be applied to the real world”.
“As educators, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage our students and help them realize the importance of STEM skills now and in the future,” said Kelly Russell, PCHS Agriculture Teacher.
Superintendent, Tanya Turner added, “We would like to thank the local farmers who nominated our district to apply for the Grow Rural Education Grant, as well as Bayer Fund’s Farmer Advisory Council who believed we could make a difference with the funds.”
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant. School districts that are nominated, then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project.
Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts, including Perquimans.
“Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we’re investing in our children – who are our future – by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts,” said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. “We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success.”
To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers. Farmers are also encouraged to participate in Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which is accepting farmer enrollments through November 1, 2020.
Grow Communities protects the programs and institutions that keep farmers and their communities thriving by allowing farmers to enroll for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local eligible nonprofit organization.
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live.
and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010 and include:
• America’s Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.
• America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.
• America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.
To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.americasfarmers.com.