RALEIGH - This week, Dec. 5 – 11, is being recognized as Winter Awareness Week.
Cooler temperatures pose a potentially dangerous challenge as families turn to space heaters and other sources to keep homes warm.
In the last week, volunteers from the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina have responded to 36 home fires and helped 99 people.
As Martin County enters the coldest months of the season, the threat of home fires is real.
Nationally, the American Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disaster events across the country every year, the vast majority of these are home fires.
The American Red Cross has offered tips families and homes in the colder months.
Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the United States.
To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the American Red Cross recommends the following steps:
Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use;
Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves and fireplaces;
Never use a cooking range or oven to heat a home;
Keep fire in the fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs;
If using a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor, not on rugs, carpet or near bedding and drapes.
Plug power cords directly into outlets, and never into an extension cord;
If using a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over; and
Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
Testing smoke alarms monthly and practicing a home fire escape plan until everyone can safely exit in under two minutes are valuable in keeping families safe.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters and supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app.
