'Be The Best That You Can Be'

Editor’s Note: Published below is the remarks given by Perquimans County High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Claribel Ordaz-Rios at the Pirates’ commencement ceremony.
Good evening everyone.
On my personal behalf, I would like to welcome and thank you for being here tonight as we celebrate the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. This is a very important step that highlights a huge transition in our life, and your support is greatly appreciated.
To my fellow peers and classmates, to the Class of 2020… we did it, we are no longer pirates. We now begin our transition to adulthood.
Pertaining to today, I think that it is very safe to say that at least we aren’t at home holding a virtual graduation. We have been blessed to be having our graduation today in the midst of this pandemic.
Perhaps several of us were worried that we weren’t going to have our graduation, but in all honesty, I feel bad for the elementary and middle school students that didn’t get to have their field day. Do y’all remember when that was the most suspenseful day?
The day where we would all flex, saying how so and so’s class was the strongest? Well yes sir and yes ma’am, we sure are the strongest class. What other class has endured such a pandemic?
What about the parents that brought all the snacks and all the drinks. You, you all were the realest ones out there, because I know that my mom wouldn’t even let me buy a gatorade for that special day.
I know that perhaps that may have been the case for me, but at least I can say that I love my mother very dearly and that I am absolutely grateful to have her. Our parents teach us the best that they can, it may not be erosion, avogadro’s number, l’hopital’s rule, manifest destiny, or how to say, “puedo ir al baño?”
But they teach us how to love ourselves, and others. How to stay mindful and be respectful. I personally regret being, not only a bad child but also a bad student. I still remember the days in which I would ask my mom to buy me materials for a project the night before it was due. You know what she’d say? Nothing, she went out there and bought it, because that is what the real og’s do.
To all my previous teachers, I am sorry for zoning out, I’m sorry for sleeping and eating in class but that isn’t much of a concern right now is it.
To my fellow peers, I am more than proud of the person that you grew up to be. Thank you for all of the memories that you have granted me, thank you for letting me get to know you. Whether we were on good terms or not, just know that you hold a very special place in my heart.
I won’t forget the days when we went on field trips, the days when we would play outside during recess. The days in which we were on a school vacation touring Washington D.C. And especially the day when we declared war on each other for Mr. G’s annual trench warfare.
Those were some of the best memories of our childhood. No matter where we go, I am more than sure that we will all do great things, we will all become a better version of ourselves.
At the same time, I hope that despite the circumstances that society finds itself under, you will take charge and lead this nation to a better future, by whatever means possible.
Never let anyone repress and much less oppress who you are. Always try to be the best that you can be.
Because no matter what, your character and your efforts should be what defines who you are and you should never allow anyone to define you by statistical means. At the end of the day, you must find it within yourself to believe that: age does not define wisdom, grades do not define intelligence, and money does not define wealth.
Because as Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh once said, “A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”
Although everyone will choose their own path, post-graduation, just remember A. A. Milne’s words, “If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
I also leave with you the reading from Proverbs, Chapter 3, Verses 5-6:
“Trust in the lord with all your heart,
And do not rely on your own understanding;
Think about Him in all your ways,
And He will guide you on the right paths.”
Thank you.