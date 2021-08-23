BEAR GRASS- This is year five for the Bear Grass Charter School football team.
Losing former head coach Brian Paschal to Riverside High School this summer and several players to graduation have Bear Grass in a slight rebuilding stage.
Even though they lost Paschal, continuity won’t be a concern because Bear Grass Former Athletic Director Terry Perry secured the helm as Bear Grass new head football coach. Coach Perry was the defensive coordinator under Paschal’s reign.
Coach Perry stated he has a lot of positions to fill from the graduating class. Perry lost eight from offense, including standout quarterback Logan Coltrain and seven from offense.
Coach Perry stated that he has a lot of young players. Some don’t have varsity experience an others have never played football.
Bear Grass had their first scrimmage last Friday.
Coach Perry said, “We are making progress the players are coming around and learning the game. As far as the season goes we are looking to compete this year and try and be in as many games as we can, and hopefully have a chance to win at the end.”
Perry was asked about his transition from defense coordinator to head coach and how it affect the players, He saids, “The transition has been good. I’ve known most of the students since they have been in the sixth grade. The students know what I’m about and know what I expect. So far they have been really working hard and doing a really good job.”
When asked what he was looking for in his first game, Coach Perry replied, “just to keep getting better.”