NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley, left, and Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., answer questions during their televised debate Friday at Spectrum News 1 studio in Raleigh.

 Travis Long/The News & Observer

RALEIGH — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate.

Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television studio for nearly an hour of questions.