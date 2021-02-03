RALEIGH — Both in public and behind the scenes, there’s a lot of jockeying for position as candidates prepare to enter the race to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, setting up competitive primaries and a general election race in 2022.
Thus far, two Democrats — state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County and former state Sen. Erica smith of Northampton — have declared they plan to run for Burr’s seat.
On the Republican side, former 6th District Congressman Mark Walker announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination Dec. 1. He’s the only announced Republican in the race. Walker, a minister by profession, is expected to lean heavily on the evangelical community for support.
Carolina Journal has learned that several other high-profile Democrats and Republicans are looking at the race.
Sources confirm that former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has hired a new campaign consultant and is preparing to announce her entry into the Democratic primary. Beasley has moved on from her previous consultant, Kimberly Reynolds, former executive director of the N.C. Democratic Party. Beasley is assembling a new team, and an announcement could come in days.
Other sources close to former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory confirm that McCrory has taken initial steps to run later this year. His entry into the race as of today is likely. A source close to McCrory said of the former governor’s preparation that he “has moved well past the kicking-the-tires phase and into the planning phase.”
Beasley for the Democrats and McCrory for the Republicans would likely be the early front-runners for the nominations of their respective parties. They are the only two candidates that previously have won statewide contests. Beasley captured the N.C. Court of Appeals race in 2008 and state Supreme Court in 2014, and McCrory won for governor in 2012 and lost re-election to current Gov. Roy Cooper.
Both candidates also have the unique distinction of being on the losing end of two of the closest statewide political contests in state history. Beasley lost November’s chief justice race to Republican Paul Newby by 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast. McCrory lost his 2016 re-election bid to Cooper by 11,000 votes out of 4.6 million cast, or 0.22%.
Democratic consultant Brad Crone says Beasley will automatically become the Democratic frontrunner because the party energy is behind diversity and particularly African American women.
“Beasley is a strong campaigner. She came within 400 votes of winning a statewide race in 2020, and it may not be fair to Sen. Jeff Jackson, but Democrats do not want to nominate a Cal No. 2,” Crone said, referring to Cal Cunningham, who lost in November to incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “Democrats believe a strong African American is needed at the top of the ticket in 2022 to bring voters of color to the polls.”
Gary Pearce, a former top aide to four-term Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt, says the hangover from Cunningham’s losing bid makes Democrats more likely to nominate a candidate of color.
“Black and progressive Democrats resent how Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee anointed Cunningham,” he said. “The critics think he was picked because he fit a certain mold: white, male, good hair, a veteran, moderate, and no real voting record to attack.”
McCrory has been in contact with key donors, consultants, and former staff. Despite his narrow loss to Cooper in 2016, McCrory remains popular with Republican voters. In December 2019, Civitas polling showed McCrory defeating then-Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in a primary for the GOP nomination for governor, 48% to 32%.
A 2022 run for U.S. Senate would be McCrory’s fourth statewide race in the past 14 years. He lost the open 2008 governor’s race to Democrat Bev Perdue, won an open race for the same job in 2012, then lost to Cooper in 2016. The Cooper/McCrory election was the closest governor’s race in N.C. history. Sources indicate those close to Republican leadership in Washington are encouraging a McCrory bid because of his ability to raise significant money needed to mount a creditable campaign and his ability to appeal to suburban voters and “soccer moms” who turned away from Republicans in 2020.
“Pat McCrory is a seasoned campaigner,” said political consultant Chris Sinclair, who has worked on past McCrory efforts. “He has proven he can win; proven he can win a primary and a general election. He will be extremely formidable. He has a strong record of policy achievement. He understands all parts of North Carolina: the east, the west, the rural, and the urban. He is the right man at the right time.”
McCrory’s entry into the race is not imminent. McCrory has never favored long, drawn-out political contests, believing voters grow weary of permanent political campaigns. McCrory hosts a popular drive-time radio show in Charlotte. He will have to give up that job when he formally declares his candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission.
Sources close to 13th District Congressman Ted Budd indicate he still is giving serious consideration to entering the race. Budd is being encouraged by the conservative Club for Growth organization.
Sources close to the Trump family also tell Carolina Journal that while Wilmington native Lara Trump has not ruled out a Senate bid in 2022, events of the last month have made a bid by the daughter-in-law of the former president less likely. The 38-year-old former Lara Lea Yunaska, who graduated from N.C. State, became Lara Lea Trump on Nov. 8, 2014, after a six-year relationship with Eric Trump.
Lara Trump would also have to return to North Carolina and establish residency. A source who has recently discussed the matter with the Trump family doesn’t expect Lara to enter the race.