The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office reports the follow recent arrests:
Kasawn Holley, homeless, was arrested March 18 and charged with one count of trespass of real property. A $500 secured bond.
Caitlin Borg, of 1871 Shepard Lane, Williamston, was arrested March 19 and charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of felony probation violation. A $76,000 secured bond was set.
Ashley Grant-Brown, of 29195 State Hwy West, Warrenton, Mo., was arrested March 20 and served a fugitive warrant issued by the state of Missouri and one count of failure to appear in court for-felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $27,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Shepard, of 149 Hunt Club Trail in Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with one count of death by distribution. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Cordaisha Smith, of 211 North Church St. in Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Julian Bateman, of 140 Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with one count of larceny. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Domonique-Joseph Percer, of 1437 Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
Donald Reilly, of 116 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested March 25 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Louis Lemon, of 1329 Pineview Ave., Norfolk, Va., was arrested March 25 and served an order of arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $450 fine was issued.
Christopher Griswold, of 2113 New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested March 26 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Timothy Woolford, of 218 Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of breaking and entering. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Wendy Vaughan, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of failure to return rental property.
Jody Hall, of 2201 New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of illegally reconnecting a utility.
David Colvin, of 133 West Hidden Valley Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of cyberstalking.
Ryan Van Wart, of 1123 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of assault on a female.
Christina Dowdy, of 1609 Caddy Drive in Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with one count of breaking & entering, one count of common law robbery, one count of simple assault and one count of injury- damage to real property. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
Travis Searcy, of 141 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of misdemeanor probation violation. Searcy received a $50,000 secured bond.
Fred Skinner, of 332 Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested March 31 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Alvin Burke, of 146 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 1 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale/delivery of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Guy Salvatore, of 1358 Perrys Bridge Road, Hertford, was arrested April 4 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jeffrey Butts, of 231 Joppa Road, Hobbsville, was arrested April 5 and charged with one count of failure to return rental property and one count of simple worthless check.
Joshua Ferrell, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with two counts of failure to return rental property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Vananden, of 580 Perrys Bridge Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 6 and charged on a fugitive warrant for violating probation. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Tre-Quan Jackson, of 109 Camel Lot Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with one count of assault on a female. No bond was set.