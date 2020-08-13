Last Tuesday, all day long, my family and I languished in the sun, struggling to pick up and stow away the detritus of Tropical Storm Isaias.
“This is worse than Florence,” I muttered to no one in particular, as my heroic son-in-law heaved up a long spindle snapped off one of my many too many gum trees. I’m getting to agree with my next door neighbor: “Cut ‘em all down,” he winced as he stepped, once again, on those spiny gumballs some backyard botanist has aptly labeled “Southern Legos.”
Well tarnation, this particular gum tree was nearly cut down by the Almighty Himself.
But then again, I can’t be blaming Providence for the tempest and terror of Isaias. God’s gifts are only good gifts, after all, and there was nothing good about Isaias. Tell that to my family and neighbors who are running their generators and piling up pickup truck loads of various tree parts and exploded bushes. Tell that to my friends whose docks and bulkheads have been whacked hard by the business end of a devil stick.
Tell that especially to the tornado victims over in Bertie County, who know better than I what languishing and suffering really are.
Tropical Storm Isaias was no good. It did not do God’s Will. There’s lots of things in reality that aren’t God’s Will — that’s the simple reason why folks pray “Thy Will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
God redeems bad events. He doesn’t cause them.
As my mood steadily improved from thinking about such things, the poet and novelist and bluegrass agrarian Wendell Berry came to mind. Last Wednesday, August 5, was his birthday.
Mr Berry has never been one to blame God for Mother Nature’s wanton ways. In fact, he doesn’t blame Mother Nature either. His advice, in about everything he’s written, said or done, is that people should take more responsibility for nature and life than what they do.
And that responsibility is getting more crucial — as in life or death crucial — every passing day.
He’s eighty six now. A perfect day for him involves writing and farming on his property overlooking the Kentucky River. He wears muck boots in most of his pictures.
For most of his life on his farm, he and his long married wife Tanya, along with their children, pretty much lived self-sufficiently. “We wanted to make our household economy as complete as our small acreage and our work could make it,” he told Garden and Gun magazine last April. “We raised a garden, milked a couple of cows, kept a flock of hens, and slaughtered a calf and two hogs every year.”
He said that most everything on their table derived completely from their property and work, “except for the salt and pepper.”
On top of everything, Wendell Berry is a man of deep integrity and generosity. He often mentions the fact that the Chinese ideogram for “truth” is a stylized picture of a man standing by the symbol for “word.” “To stand by one’s word is everybody’s duty,” he said. “To make words precise enough and clear is everybody’s responsibility.”
About generosity and virtue, he remarked: “Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you.” River folk know exactly what this means.
He also said this: “You can best serve civilization by being against what usually passes for it.” In our age, civilization is measured by the stock market and big buildings. In these last few months, we’ve seen, I think, how unreliable a measure of civilization those things are.
If I had my way, I’d put a good dose of Wendell Berry into every senior high school English curriculum and every college literature syllabus.
But there are two problems with this knuckleheaded idea. One is that universities and colleges (even Christian colleges) are getting rid of their humanities departments and programs: “It’s just not a cost-effective (i.e., money-making) proposition,” more than a few well-remunerated administrators have said, with a rehearsed sigh of virtuous resignation.
The second reason is that if you require a student to read literature, he or she probably won’t do it. Or at least they won’t appreciate it. They won’t savor it like a good wine and ponder and write deep thoughts in their journal.
No one ever looks up with wonder from an assigned text and says, “Holy smokes, I’m no longer the same.”
But for y’all who are out of school and haven’t looked at a syllabus for aeons, I recommend Berry heartily because now is the time to read him. Because it’s his birthday.
For his novels, I don’t think you could get a better start than “Jayber Crow,” the barber of the mythical town of Port William.
For a good volume of his best essays, there’s nothing better than “The Art of the Commonplace: the Agrarian Essays of Wendell Berry.” I hear you can pick up a used copy on the cheap, maybe even in our own Garden of Readin’ tea room downtown.
“The Selected Poems of Wendell Berry” is a salubrious collection of one hundred of his best, penned over several decades. Since in an earlier column I quoted his “Peace of Wild Things,” I’ll share one of his “New Sabbath Poems” from 1994.
This one’s dedicated to all us “porch dwellers.”
“Finally, will it not be enough,
after much living, after
much love, after much dying
of those you have loved,
to sit on the porch near sundown
with your eyes simply open,
watching the wind shape the clouds
into the shapes of clouds?
Even then you will remember
the history of love, shaped
in the shapes of flesh, everchanging
as the clouds that pass, the blessed
yearning of body for body,
unending light.
You will remember, watching
the clouds, the future of love.”
I’ll finish with my favorite quote of all, which is particularly meaningful for these loud (and crass) times:
“Better than any argument is to rise at dawn and pick dew-wet red berries in a cup.”
That is vintage Wendell Berry.