WINDSOR — The Bertie Board of Commissioners took the first steps Thursday toward implementing a shelter-in-place resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At an emergency meeting, the board voted unanimously to have the interim county manager and the county attorney work with Bertie’s COVID-19 task force to prepare a shelter-in-place resolution that would take effect on Monday.
Commissioners decided to have the resolution ready for Monday in case Gov. Roy Cooper decides not to impose a statewide shelter-in-place order on Friday.
“If we decide to move forward with the resolution, might we draft something and wait until Monday to give the governor a chance to do something, but have it prepared if he doesn’t or decides to leave the decision (on shelter in place) to the counties?” Commission Chairman Ronald D. Wesson asked.
Wesson said that during a conference call with the governor on Tuesday, Cooper indicated he was undecided about issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, but made it clear the order would cover the entire state if one was issued.
At least 28 counties and cities have issued stay-at-home orders over the past week. They include: Pitt County and the city of Greenville; Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte; Durham County and the city of Durham; Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem; Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point; Gaston, Madison, Orange and Wake counties and its 12 municipalities, including Raleigh; and the town of Beaufort. Cabarras County has issued a stay-at-home proclamation and Buncombe County has issued a “stay home, stay safe” supplemental declaration to its existing local state of emergency.
Albemarle Regional Health Services has reported six COVID-19 cases in its service area, three of them in Bertie. Two others are in Hertford County, and one is in Pasquotank County.
Bertie Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper said there’s a lot of misunderstanding about shelter-in-place proclamations. He stressed that residents under such proclamations are still allowed to do things they need to do.
“The biggest thing we have seen in the proclamations is they don’t allow gatherings of over 10 people, and makes (violating that restriction) punishable by a Class 2 misdemeanor,” Cooper said.
He noted that residents can still go to work, take care of their loved ones who need assistance, buy food and pick up their medications.
“What it means is we are asking people to stay at home,” Cooper said.
Bertie commissioners said they’d like to see a “bullet-point” list of activities Bertie residents can and can’t do accompanying any resolution.
Commissioner Greg Atkins said he’s concerned any shelter-in-place resolution would have a “shelf life,” meaning it would be ignored after a certain period of time.
ARHS Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said that is one of the issues Gov. Cooper is struggling with as he ponders whether to impose a statewide order.
Commissioners also discussed the fact the county has no jurisdiction in Bertie’s incorporated areas.
Mayor James Peele of Powellsville and Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe said the towns want to see the county’s direction before making a decision about shelter in place.
County Attorney Lloyd Smith said any town wishing to follow the county’s resolution could simply vote to do so.
Commissioners also discussed whether the resolution is even needed. Several commissioners said they’ve seen people out and about in “normal” numbers.
Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kenny Perry said he has seen people out, but not in their normal numbers. He said the resolution would help people practice social distancing, but believes it’s important to let people know they can still jog, go fishing and pursue other activities that don’t require contact with people.
Smith said he believes people may not be taking the COVID-19 situation as seriously as they should.
“I think people need to understand it’s serious, and I don’t think they do,” he said.
Bertie’s shelter-in-place resolution could close businesses considered “nonessential.” Businesses such as Perdue would not be affected because agriculture is considered an “essential” business.
Bertie officials did not discuss what would be considered an essential business at Thursday’s meeting. Those details would be included in any resolution presented Monday.