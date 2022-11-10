WINDSOR - The timing couldn’t have been better.
As the Bertie County School District was preparing for their upcoming Gang and Gun Violence Forum, the Department of Justice awarded $190 million in funding to school districts across the country to improve the safety of schools.
Bertie County Schools was awarded $490,417 earmarked towards that effort. Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood announced the award.
“The grant will help institute safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students and enhance coordination with local law enforcement,” Dr. Smallwood said. “The ‘Build Bertie Better’ project will not only provide physical security enhancements such as surveillance cameras, door access control and training, but also consider the need to upgrade physical security while maintaining a positive learning environment.
“In addition, the security system provides another layer of safety protection by allowing local law enforcement officials to remotely log into the system if the need ever arises,” he added.
The ‘Build Bertie Better’ project’s main goal is to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs and by helping students and teachers recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence and ensure a positive school climate, explained Dr. Smallwood.
“The safety of the students and staff of Bertie County Public Schools is a very important issue for the members of the Bertie County Board of Education,” said Bertie County Board of Education Chair Tarsha Bush-Dudley. “With the ever changing dynamics of schools and the need to improve school safety, Bertie County Public Schools is greatly appreciative of the financial assistance given to us to provide a safe learning environment. We will use these funds appropriately and look forward to new and improved methods to provide a safe environment for all.”
While the school district was awarded the grant, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office will also benefit from the award and the tightening of the campus security it will enhance.
Upon hearing of the award Bertie County Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin was enthused about the increased security.
“One of my top priorities as sheriff will be to work closely with the school board to continue to have a safe and secure environment for the students to learn. After hearing about this recently passed school safety grant it excites me because it will help get the tools necessary to keep our schools safe,” said Ruffin, who will be sworn in as Sheriff on Dec. 5.
The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), are intended to further institute safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, implement evidence-based threat assessments and fund research and evaluation on the causes and consequences of school violence
“Supporting efforts to strengthen the safety of our nation’s school children has been and will continue to be a priority for the COPS Office,” said COPS Acting Director Robert Chapman. “The Grants announced today not only provide physical security enhancements and training, but also take into account the need to do so while maintain a positive learning environment.”
The Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 (STOP School Violence Act of 2018) gives the Justice Department authority to provide awards directly to states, units of local government, Indian tribes and public agencies (such as school districts and law enforcement agencies) to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs. It also provides the authority to improve K-12 school safety by helping students and teachers recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence and ensure a positive school climate.
Funds from the SVPP grant were made available through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, legislation that Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) helped craft and pass into law.
“It is crucial that our children and faculty feel safe and secure at school,” said the Senator. “Many of our schools need updated security measures including metal detectors, locks, and improved technology. This grant is a big win for North Carolina schools and I was proud to help negotiate and support this bipartisan legislation to bring this investment to our great state.”