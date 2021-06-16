A prison correctional officer is facing assault charges after being arrested by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer P. Schaan, 32, of the 1210 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.
Schaan also is charged with one misdemeanor count of interfering with emergency communication. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold and in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. An online inmate search Wednesday afternoon indicated that Schaan has since posted bond and is no longer in custody.
According to the arrest report, Schaan works as a guard at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said Schaan does not work at the local prison, but instead works as a correctional officer at Bertie Correctional Institution. Schaan has been reassigned to another position at the Bertie facility for the duration of the investigation, Bull said.
Schaan has worked at Bertie Correctional Institution since August 2020.