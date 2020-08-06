WINDSOR – Going virtual.
Registration is now open for participants to sign up to run in, what will now be in a Virtual Bertie Spooktacular 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk .
The Spooktacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for Saturday, Oct. 17-21. Due to Covid-19 the race will be a virtual 5k and 1-Mile Run/Walk.
The participant can choose where he or she would like to run the race including other towns and states. The course in Windsor will still be available. The course corners, starting line, finishing line and miles will be marked in on the normal 5K course. There will not be a police escort, but the town of Windsor and police are aware of the event.
The runner or walker will manually enter his or her time at runtheeast.com.
There is also the option to use the app RaceJoy to record the runner’s time.
Each participant will have a t-shirt and medal mailed to them.
There will not be prize money or place awards this year.
To sign up to run the 5K or walk the 1 mile visit www.runtheeast.com, click on race calendar, blue button for October 2020, and scroll down to Oct. 17. Individuals may also visit the Spooktacular website at site.spooktacular5k.com and click where it says Click here to register at runtheeast.com under Run The East’s logo and it will take them to Run The East’s website.
Sponsors and monetary donations are still being sought. To be a sponsor contact any of the Spooktacular board members or call 252-325-2001 for more information.
All monetary donations can be mailed to to Bertie Spooktacular 5K, Attn: Virg Siefker, PO Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.
“Donations and sponsors are needed more than ever this year”, states the Spooktacular board.
The Bertie Spooktacular 5K Presented by Perdue Farms is a charity event to benefit the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County, NC, Inc. Food security remains a problem in Bertie County. The Good Shepherd Food Pantry works to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and children in Bertie County.
An average of 489 families per month receive food.
GSFP’s average cost of food distribution is approximately $3,331.00 per month. Money raised by the Bertie Spooktacular is used to purchase the food.
During the Covid-19 pandemic the Good Shepherd Food Pantry (GSFP) has continued serving the community. Additional distribution days were added. An increase of fresh fruits and vegetables is being distributed and a delivery system to seniors has been put in place. To meet the challenging needs, the Food Bank of the Albemarle has increased food delivery by 20 percent.
The GSFP accepted the responsibility of organizing and managing the Windsor Farmer’s Market with a goal of providing more fresh produce for the community, providing entrepreneur skill development for youth and financial opportunities for local farmers and growers.
All proceeds from the Bertie Spooktacular 5K and 1-Mile Family Run/Walk stay in Bertie County and support The Good Sheperd Food Pantry.
For more information about the virtual 5K race or 1 mile fun run visit site.spooktacular5k.com or The Good Shepherd’s Food Pantry’s Spooktacular 5K Facebook page.