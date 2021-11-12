Our most recent event for the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce was the 12th annual Bertie Spectacular 5K. The weather did not disappoint as it was a beautiful day for the 5K.
I remember one year, we had a tropical storm come in that morning and it created havoc with some large wind bursts and rain.
This event is the major fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor that provides food throughout Bertie County. Most years over $10,000 is raised for the food pantry. This year is not expected to be any different when the final numbers are totaled.
Sixty-two runners actually competed in this year’s event. While that number is a little small compared to other years, I think that was a good number for a COVID-19 year.
Certainly, the runners did not lack spirit as they were a lively bunch.
Once again, the highlight was some world class running from our Kenyan friends via Chapel Hill. Shadrack Keter completed the race in fourteen minutes and one second – a new record in the 12-year-old race. The second place runner was Sila Kiptoo, whose time was fourteen minutes and eight seconds.
The women were equally as impressive with Sarah Naibei finishing in sixteen minutes and seventeen seconds and Pamela Cherotich completing the course in sixteen minutes and forty seconds.
Coach Ben Kurgat, who brings the Kenyan runners, was very happy with their times. Coach Kurgat was also a runner at the University of Virginia and the 1991 Indoor Track Performer of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
We also recognize local competitors as well as various age groups receiving recognition and cash prizes. This year Jonathan Huddleston had the fastest time for a Bertie County resident and Blair Whitehead had the fastest time for a Bertie County female competitor.
Brian White deserves a mention with his sub-20 minute time. He is not from Bertie County, but is the Strategic Planner for Vidant Bertie Hospital.
The presenting sponsor was Perdue Farms while Bojangles (Tands, Inc.) and Vidant were Gold Sponsors. There were numerous other levels of sponsors as well as volunteers too numerous to mention.
We will recognize the volunteers from Junior ROTC, Teen Court and the 4-H program for their help in keeping the runners on course.
We are proud to help with an event that brings local citizens to participate, as well participants from across the state, country and world.
