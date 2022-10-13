I am so grateful and blessed to be in Italy — a trip postponed three times with Covid restrictions — that has finally come to fruition.
For the past week I have enjoyed the beautiful landscapes, ancient architecture, charming people and of course the fabulous food. Actually too much food as I try to experience so many dishes.
One dish in particular that I really enjoyed from the Tuscan region was a local handmade pasta called pici tossed in a tomato sauce which highlighted Italy’s most prevalent wild game, cinghiale or wild boar.
I have had a pasta with cinghiale before in Virginia Beach at Luce, but trying it here was magical. The meat is tender and flavorful, and not at all gamey, much like a cross between pork and beef.
Cinghiale is often used in cured meats such as salami and sausage, or braised in stews and sauces. It is a healthy meat that is high in protein and lower in fat than pork, but it is usually marinated in red wine overnight to ensure the meat is tender.
The older animals tend to be tougher and unless you hunt you may not know what you will get at a market. Unfortunately cinghiale is not easily found here in the U.S., but a mixture of beef, pancetta and pork may produce a similar taste.
This week I have included my recipe for Tuscan Ragu with a substitute of beef and pork for wild boar. If you can find cinghiale, though, I highly recommend trying it.
A ragu is a rich slow-cooked sauce with a complex depth of layered flavors. Using juniper berries enhances cinghiale but I have substituted gin because it’s readily available. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 large onion, diced small
• 2 carrots, diced small
• 2 stalks celery, diced small
• ¼ cup olive oil, divided
• ¼ pound pancetta or bacon, diced
• ½ pound ground beef
• ½ pound ground pork
• ¼ cup gin
• 1 cup wine
• 5 cloves whole garlic
• 1 cup chicken stock
• 1 28-ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes, crushed finely
• ½ teaspoon each dried thyme and dried oregano
• 2 bay leaves and 1 rosemary sprig
• Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
1. Heat a large heavy pot on medium low heat. Add olive oil and when shimmering add the diced bacon or pancetta. Sauté until fat is rendered and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside in a bowl.
2. Add the aromatics, thyme, and oregano to the hot pan with the oil and fat, and sauté until soft. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. To the same pan add more olive oil and then the ground meats and stir until browned and fine.
3. Turn the heat to medium and return the vegetables and pancetta to the pan with the meat. Cook a few minutes and then stir in the wine and gin. When simmering, add the stock, rosemary, and bay leaves, cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add the crushed tomatoes, cover, and cook on low for an hour. Remove the bay leaves and rosemary, and season to taste. To serve gently toss in al dente cooked pasta and lightly coat, and sprinkle with freshly grated Parmesan.