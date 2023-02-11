Life is definitely like a box of chocolates, with many surprises and some not very palatable. But chocolate never deserves disdain. Its creamy richness is a comfort for most.
And this weekend nearly as much chocolate will be purchased for Valentine gifts as Halloween treats, and this confection will outsell flowers and cards if past trends follow suit.
The reason chocolate went down the romance road is tied to the legend that it is an aphrodisiac. The ancient Aztecs sipped a foamy cacao concoction from golden cups to boost their amorous efforts.
Many in Spain, France and Italy also believed that chocolate was a love potion. Casanova and Marquis de Sade all sipped this rich stimulant with not very pure motives.
In the 1700s, the British and early colonists also drank chocolate, but it wasn’t the lush, sweet and creamy drink we know now. The Swiss and Belgians refined chocolate to its true delicacy in the early 1800s when the first chocolate bar was created.
This week I have included a recipe for a silky smooth chocolate treat perfect for your Valentine, Chocolate Pots de Crème. Pot de crème is a custard similar to pudding, but instead of using a thickening agent as with a pudding, egg yolks are used to set a pot de crème to a proper consistency.
It also has a more intense chocolate flavor and creamier texture. Since the custard is not cooked in its serving dish you can be creative by using a teacup or even a crystal flute for presentation.
Happy Saint Valentine’s Day! Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Chocolate Pots de Creme
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup milk
• 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
• 10 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped
• 1/4 cup sugar
• Pinch of salt
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 5 large egg yolks
• Crème fraîche or whipped cream, and chocolate shavings, for garnish
• Crème Anglaise
• Raspberry coulis
PREPARATION
• In a large heatproof bowl, combine the milk chocolate and bittersweet chocolate.
• In a medium saucepan, bring the milk, heavy cream, salt, and sugar to a boil, whisking constantly until the sugar is dissolved. In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks. Gradually and slowly whisk in half of the hot cream. Whisk the egg-and-cream mixture into the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens and coats the back of the spoon, about 5 minutes. Pour the custard over the chocolate and let stand for 2 minutes, then stir until smooth.
• Transfer the mixture to a blender, or use an immersion blender, and puree until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the mixture into eight 4-ounce ramekins and refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.
• Allow the pots de crème to stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with crème fraiche, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings, raspberry coulis and fresh raspberries, or crème anglaise.
MAKE AHEAD
The pots de crème can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Raspberry Coulis
INGREDIENTS
◦ 1 (10-oz) package frozen raspberries in syrup
◦ 2 tablespoons sugar
◦ 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste
PREPARATION
Purée raspberries with syrup, sugar, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Pour mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing on solids.
• Coulis keeps 3 days, covered and chilled. • You can also make this coulis with fresh raspberries. The amounts will be slightly different: Use 2 1/2 cups fresh raspberries and 1/4 cup sugar.
Classic Crème Anglaise
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups half-and-half or whole milk
• 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 4 large egg yolks, at room temperature
PREPARATION
• Set a large fine strainer over a medium bowl and set the bowl in a shallow pan of cold water.
• In a large saucepan, combine the half-and-half and vanilla bean and cook over moderately low heat just until small bubbles appear around the rim, about 5 minutes.
• In another medium bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks just until combined. Whisk in half of the hot half-and-half in a thin stream. Pour the mixture into the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the sauce has thickened slightly, 4 to 5 minutes. Immediately strain the sauce into the bowl in the cold water bath to stop the cooking. Scrape the vanilla seeds into the sauce. Serve right away or refrigerate until chilled.