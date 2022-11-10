Lewis Hoggard - Mug

Lewis Hoggard

 PEGGY ROGERSON

Last month in our column, we promoted the Bertie Spectacular 5K, and the event was successful in raising money for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the defending champs showed up, and won easily. Shadrack Keter won the male division a time of 15 minutes. Sarah Neibei of Chapel Hill was the winner of the women’s division with a time of 17:45 minutes.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.