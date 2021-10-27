The Scripture states that since a great cloud of witnesses surrounds us, we should throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily ensnares and run with perseverance the race marked out for us (Hebrews 12:1).
Now, I have heard and read the thoughts of many theologians regarding this verse of Scripture; I’m going to share my thoughts in hopes of encouraging you and not to sound sensational.
Nearing the time of my grandmother’s passing, my wife and I had lost three children. As we sat with my grandmother, who was in a coma state, I began to read the Bible to her. As I read, she began to move and giggle.
Along the same time that she began to chuckle, I sensed what felt like three small children sitting on my lap. I thought the sensation was strange; regardless, I was keenly aware of these children’s presence, to the point that I was confident that three physical, flesh and blood children were all cramped up on my lap.
Well, the next day, my grandmother rallied.
She said, “Let me tell you what I saw while I was away. I saw three little girls flirting around in beautiful dresses.” That was my grandmother’s way of saying that the three little girls were dancing and playing around her.
I believe God used my grandmother’s passing as a vehicle for our daughters to see their parents — since we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses (Hebrews 12:1). Likewise, it was a chance for us to understand that the children we lost were girls and, in a round-about way, enjoy their presence for a moment on this side of eternity.
More recently, when my mother passed, my wife became aware of the presence of a small child, also a girl. My wife said, “I don’t understand why I was so aware of this child?”
Of course, my mind went back to my grandmother’s passing, I remembered the awareness I had felt, and I said, “Well, it could be the child we have lost since my grandmother’s passing.” My wife and I had lost a fourth child about six years ago.
I said, “Since God possibly used my grandmother’s passing as a vehicle for the three children we lost to ‘meet’ their parents, maybe God used the death of my mother as a vehicle to let our last child ‘see’ her parents.”
A great cloud of witnesses surrounds us, this much I can say with confidence. I am also confident that God receives young children. The Scriptures refer to young children as “innocents” (Jeremiah 2:34, 19:4). Are my children and my ancestors a part of that great cloud? I can only say that I believe they are.
Regardless, I confidently know that God is my witness every day; therefore, Scripture states that I should throw off everything that hinders so I can run, with perseverance, the race marked out for me (Hebrews 12:1). I run this race faithfully not only in hopes of hearing God say, “Well done” (Matthew 25:23), but in hopes of seeing my four beautiful daughters, their grandmother and great-grandmother.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.