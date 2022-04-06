As vibrant green leaves begin to emerge on the bare limbs of winter and delicate blossoms dot trees and bushes Edenton warmly welcomes spring.
Garden beds awaken with showy bulbs and delicately flavored spring vegetables. Spring is a time of growth and rejuvenation. As we look for healthy meals we also may want something quick to prepare so we can enjoy the cool spring evenings.
Sometimes it is good to take shortcuts while cooking as long as we use good quality ingredients. I love plump spring artichokes, but they do take a lot of prep work and time.
Luckily you can find them already prepared and frozen at larger markets such as Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. But I was recently craving a nice spring pasta with artichokes and threw this recipe together in a pinch with a jar of marinated artichokes from our Food Lion in town.
I recommend reading the label and using a good quality Italian brand such as Rienzi with simple ingredients. And if you can’t find fresh pasta, I prefer to use De Cecco pastas which I was so pleased to find at our local market again.
This week I have included my recipe for Quick Pasta with Artichokes. I made this recipe in 10 minutes with fresh pasta. You can also add shredded rotisserie chicken if you’d like.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Quick Pasta with Artichokes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 9 ounces fresh fettuccine
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 small onion, diced
• 1 teaspoon garlic, finely minced
• 1 12-ounce jar good marinated quartered artichokes
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• Pinch red pepper flakes
• Salt to taste
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• ½ cup grated parmesan
PREPARATION
• Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet over medium-low heat, drain the marinade from the jar of artichokes into the pan and bring to a sizzle. Add the diced onion to the skillet and cook until softened.
• Stir the garlic, lemon zest and juice, pepper flakes, and drained artichoke quarters into the onion mixture.
• Cook the pasta in the large pot of boiling water, stirring occasionally, until very al dente for just a few minutes (pasta will finish cooking in the sauce).
• Add the cooked pasta to the skillet along with about a cup of pasta water. As the pasta cooks with the artichokes more reserved pasta water may be needed. Toss in parsley, butter, and season with salt to taste. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan and more parsley.